UpdateSalvage companies began disembarking cars from the burnt-out freighter Fremantle Highway on Saturday morning. The vehicles are removed from the ship via an installed car wash, recovery companies Boskalis and Multraship report via a spokesperson.

The washing of the cars is still done on board for environmental reasons. For example, the washing water is collected and disposed of afterwards, according to the salvage companies. After the cars have passed the mobile car wash, they are disembarked and parked in a specially protected area in the port. From that moment on, it is up to the owner of the cargo and the inspectors to determine what happens to the cars, the spokesman said.

Boskalis and Multraship expect the entire operation to take more than a week. During that period they want to disembark all cars from the lower four decks. Earlier it became clear that about a thousand vehicles on these decks still appear to be in good condition. The upper decks are badly damaged and many cars that were parked there have merged with the decks. See also Dramatic drought in Italy: environmentalists sound the alarm

The cause of the fire is still not clear. As salvage companies, Boskalis and Multraship do not want to make any statements about this either, the spokesperson said.

Boskalis and Multraship have started disembarking the cars from the Fremantle Highway



