According to Heijkoop, the urgency to settle the benefits affair seems to be ebbing away due to the other crises facing the government. He does not rule out the possibility of a parliamentary inquiry into the recovery operation in the future, because “a lot of misery comes together that reflects the current relationship between citizens and government,” said the alderman at Nieuwsuur. He calls it “very sad.”

Municipalities support those affected by the benefits affair as long as the national government has not compensated them. For example, victims have accumulated debts, have lost their home or job and sometimes become ill.

Two years ago, the cabinet fell because of the benefits affair. A committee previously ruled that the entire official and political top is responsible for the unjustified suspicions of fraud by the Tax and Customs Administration. Thousands of people were wrongly classified as fraudsters by the tax authorities for years, which led to major problems for them. See also "BMW has electric 1 and 2 Series in the pipeline"

#Recovery #approach #benefits #affair