The Government has just revised down its growth forecast for this year. When they published the previous macroeconomic table, the second wave of the pandemic was not contemplated, nor the third, nor the fourth in which we are already immersed. And in the Executive they expected a strong impact of European funds both in GDP and in employment from the first quarter of 2021.

The reality is that, to contain contagions, avoid the collapse of the health system and minimize the number of deaths from covid-19, it is necessary to impose strong measures to restrict mobility and that is the cause of the impact on the economy. While the forecasts for China and Asia are already normal and in the United States the unemployment rate is expected to fall to around 4% by the end of this year, Europe has become the focus of global concern. Brussels is always the last to approve the different vaccines and adds delays in their logistics and distribution. In addition, they create unnecessary chaos by questioning vaccines that have a severe case of reaction every 700,000 doses administered. In other words, you are more likely to have problems taking ibuprofen than getting the vaccine.

The other cause that has forced the Government to significantly revise its forecasts is the impact of European funds. We are in April and we still do not have a timetable and a clear roadmap from Brussels. In Spain there are more requests than funds available for the next six years and this will surely force competitive tenders, which will further delay execution and its impact on GDP and employment. The appeal to the German Constitutional Court has been delayed even more and that forces to incorporate most of its impact on GDP and employment in 2022.

The silver lining from last fall’s scenario is that the world’s population is already being vaccinated. The recovery in global trade has been in V and leading indicators anticipate a second quarter of strong growth. Europe is a very open and export-sensitive economy and the recovery in exports and the industrial sector is undoubtedly going to intensify.

The biggest uncertainty is about the recovery of tourism and commercial aviation. While in the US it is announced that there will be a digital certificate of vaccination or, failing that, a PCR test for covid, in Europe data protection laws limit the positive effects they would have on GDP and employment. The Spanish tourism sector has lost Easter and the prospects for this summer have worsened.

In 2008, the US and Europe went into crisis at the same time and on the other side of the Atlantic the recovery was faster and more intense. In 2020 the same dynamic is repeating. China was the first to go into crisis last year, being the focus of the beginning of the pandemic, and they have been the first to recover.