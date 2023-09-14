The passing of time, of years, is not lamented, it is celebrated. Life is celebrated! Florestan.

On May 25, 2021, the United States Federal Aviation Agency, FAA, downgraded the aviation security of the government of Mexico to category one to two after an audit that showed the failure to comply with the minimum security standards established by that organization.

Immediately, the government of the 4-T He came out to respond that in five months he would get it back and the president to disqualify the interests of U.S. government and, thus, he launched into a long and sometimes loquacious tirade.

Why did you say that in five months you would return to category one? Because in the fourth year of Felipe Caderón’s government there was also a demotion that he recovered in less than five months.

But no, time passed, weeks, months, years and nothing.

In May two years of demotions were completed until a few days ago the President López Obrador announced that this week already; that Alicia Bárcena had passed on the message from the Secretary of Transportation of the United States, which already. This was confirmed by ambassador Ken Salazar And so we are waiting for Washington to make the official announcement from today to tomorrow.

With this will begin the recovery of the Mexican airline industry that in these two years and four months, due to degradation, could not create a single new route to the United Statesthe jewel of commercial aviation, but the US airlines did, which allowed them to double their number of USA-Mexico-USA flightstraffic on flights and passengers, to the detriment of national traffic, which can now begin to recover.

Let’s see what happens this week, and what YSQ says, which has no idea what the airline industry is.

RETAILS

1. CUTS.- Although Alfredo del Mazo’s government in the state of Mexico ends today, he was cut one day, he will give his last cry tomorrow at the government palace. He relented by cutting one day and the teacher gave him the ceremony today. Lopez Obrador He will be there inaugurating half of the Mexico-Toluca train and at the governor’s inauguration;

2. CRIMINAL.- Morena’s statement demanding the demolition of Xóchitl Gálvez’s home, makes his private address publicwhich It is criminal in these times of unbridled violence. The official match and the same Lopez Obrador They continue to promote their candidacy. What if something were to happen to Galvez in his house?; and

3. CELEBRATION.- The president you are wrong: They are not the independence celebrations, nor are they theirs. Are historical commemorations of all Mexicans. I point it out because yesterday he announced that he will not invite the ministers of the Court to these ceremonies because they are neoliberals and do not represent the people. For now yesterday he did not call them to the Children Heroes ceremony. AND nor to the president of Congress, Marcela Guerra, for being a PRI member. The holidays, like everything, are already yours.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

More from the same author: