Human urine and feces are full of valuable substances such as phosphorus, nitrogen, carbon and metals. “You could recover all those substances,” says Annemiek ter Heijne, who recently gave her inaugural lecture as professor of Environmental Technology at Wageningen University & Research. “But in practice that hardly happens. While we want to move towards a circular economy that fully focuses on reuse.”

Ter Heijne develops techniques to recover substances from waste water from households and industry. According to her, the fact that this hardly ever happens is partly due to the infrastructure. Human feces now go via the sewer system to a sewage treatment plant (WWTP). “Along the way, the concentration of all these substances becomes very diluted, partly because rainwater is often added. This makes recovery from WWTPs difficult. It is much more efficient to do it closer to the source.”

Collecting poop and pee from households and offices?

“There have been quite a few initiatives for this in the past ten or twenty years. For example, to collect feces and urine separately in neighborhoods. Or to install vacuum toilets. But for now it remains limited to demo projects. While residents with a vacuum toilet there mostly positive about it are. The barrier isn't there. At the same time, I also see that the construction of urine and feces separation or vacuum toilets in households requires a completely different infrastructure than the sewers we have now. You can install these in new-build areas, but it is a lot more difficult in existing buildings.”

To date, wastewater from households and industry is largely purified using bacteria, Ter Heijne explains. For example, bacteria eat nitrogen and metals, and these substances then largely disappear from the water. The bacteria settle in the sludge. The sludge is fermented in a separate installation, a process in which biogas is formed. “This way you can generate energy from the sludge,” says Ter Heijne. The remaining sludge is then dewatered and incinerated. “A very low-quality application,” says Ter Heijne.

Her predecessors have made important contributions to this common purification process. “Gatze Lettinga has laid the foundation for anaerobic purification, bacteria that extract all kinds of substances from the wastewater in the absence of oxygen. This is now being used everywhere. And the removal of sulfur from industrial waste streams using micro-organisms has also been developed here.”

Professor Annemiek ter Heijne. Photo Guy Ackermans

Why are so few raw materials recovered from wastewater?

“Because you are dealing with those highly diluted flows. But also because, I think, our society lacks vision about these types of solutions. There are many demo projects, for example to recover the increasingly scarce phosphorus, but it usually stays there. The construction and testing of new setups to recover substances costs a lot of money, effort and teething problems. And money is limited. Ultimately, I think those who determine the strategy have different priorities.”

How do you try to recover raw materials?

“We have a range of techniques available. It can be biological, chemical and physical, and we often make a combination. For example, with physical separation you use membranes to filter out certain substances. You can also use micro-organisms, which is biological.”

Before you became a professor, you mainly worked on the recovery of substances by bacteria, in combination with electrodes. Can you explain how that works?

“It originated from the idea of ​​recovering electricity from wastewater. In conventional wastewater treatment, oxygen is blown into the tanks. Microorganisms transfer their electrons to oxygen, which is converted into water. The transport of these electrons provides the micro-organisms with energy, which they can use, for example, to digest food. What we did is not offer oxygen, but an electrode, like you have in a battery. In this case it was an anode, which absorbs electrons. By combining the anode with a cathode, we were able to generate electricity. I'm still amazed by that: that micro-organisms eat our wastewater and produce electrons, which we can then use to generate electricity.”

What about that technology?

“In our test setup it worked like a charm. But as a whole the system was expensive. And WWTPs now have solar panels that generate electricity efficiently and cheaply to power aeration, for example. In this case, our technology did not make the difference. But we are also working on other purifications with the same concept, micro-organisms in combination with electrodes. For example, you can use it to recover nitrogen from wastewater. And mercaptans, very smelly substances that are released during the production of biofuels.”

Will the recovery of substances become more common?

“It's our only hope! Many substances will become scarcer. Look at phosphorus. Or copper. Both of these are already on the European list of critical raw materials.”

Will your techniques help with that?

“Technology alone is not enough. I can find them exciting and fun and valuable, but what matters is that they are put into practice. You need a connection for that. With policymakers, companies, society.”

Last year a major project was started to stimulate recovery. With parties from science, government and business. The barriers mentioned are numerous: regulations, collaboration, costs, knowledge.

“Something needs to be done in many areas at the same time. And then in the Netherlands we also want good education, good healthcare, defense, no poverty, we have to tackle climate change. Someone needs to stand up and think about all these problems as a whole. That's a lot, I know. I am also searching.”

Annemiek ter Heijne has been professor of Environmental Technology at Wageningen University & Research since July last year. Her research focuses on the recovery of valuable substances, such as phosphorus and metals, from wastewater. Her hobbies are cycling, running and cooking vegan dishes.