Twelve years ago, a black layer covered every corner of the Cortes de Pallás mountains, in the province of Valencia. A forest fire caused by the negligence of two workers installing solar panels destroyed almost 30,000 hectares of forest, in one of the most devastating forest fires since records began. Until a few years ago, the most common option to alleviate the damage caused by the flames was massive reforestation; now, the option that is emerging as the preferred alternative is ecological restoration.

This has a double objective: to recover degraded or destroyed vegetation and to be a shield against possible future fires. Clearing and thinning to eliminate fallen leaves and branches, transforming abandoned terraces into pasture areas or Species dispersion and reclamation nuclei are some of the actions that contribute to this method. which is advocated by the WWF organization, as explained this Tuesday from the Valencian town at the presentation of the report Fire prevention: restoration as a toolin which they take stock of the damage caused by the fire in 2023.

Reforestation, on the other hand, focuses on planting new trees to cover the devastated area. But this poses a problem in the future if there is no forest management, since it creates a forest mass that is likely to fuel future fires. To alleviate these adverse effects, WWF has launched an ecological restoration project, understood as helping the damaged ecosystem to improve its structure and increase its resilience, in the affected area of ​​Cortes de Pallás. The primary objective is to avoid another megafire like the one in 2012 – those that burn more than 10,000 hectares.

They started in 2021 and the first results are already visible: small areas where the density of trees is significantly lower, allowing the development of other species of flora and fauna and leaving space for livestock to clear the land. All with the help of shepherds and local staff.

The WWF technician in charge of the Cortes de Pallás project, David Fuentes, stresses that the key is to recover the “lost heterogeneity”. “After the three fires in the area, the vegetation is more equal, so we have to recover the agroforestry mosaic. With ecological restoration we better prepare the ground for a future fire, which is inevitable,” Fuentes explains. The 2012 fire was later mitigated with a massive regeneration of Aleppo pine that has left farms with a density of 190,000 pines per hectare, when the recommended density, according to Fuentes, is about 600 per hectare. “With restoration we are eliminating the excess pine,” he explains.

The project, whose first period ends in 2025 but has been extended for five more years, affects a small part of the charred area, as it is currently being applied to 75 hectares. But the idea is to continue expanding. “It is impossible to cover the entire affected area, but just reaching 5% or 10% would be useful to more easily control future fires,” says Fuentes.

From massive reforestation to restoration

The treatment of burned areas has changed in recent decades. From a reforestation policy, in which planting trees en masse was the main recipe, we have moved on to a more holistic restoration policy, in which various actions are carried out. Prioritising quality over quantity. “In the post-war years, when the great rural exodus had not yet occurred and the weather conditions were not so serious, massive reforestation made sense, but now we have to look for other formulas to care for the territory, such as ecological restoration,” argues WWF forest fire expert Lourdes Hernández.

There is another major shift that has taken place in recent times: not investing solely in extinguishing fires, where Spain has a high efficiency, but rather investing in prevention. “Public administrations have been putting all their eggs in one basket for 50 years,” protests the WWF fire expert. In the last decade, 68% of all fires were extinguished in the initial phase, before the flames had spread to a hectare, the report explains. There are fewer fires, yes, but those that manage to overcome the first containment barrier are more dangerous and destructive. This is known as the fire paradox: the more that are extinguished, the more forest mass is likely to be burned in a next fire.

Chelo Alfonso still remembers the flames of 2012. She is from Andilla, one of the affected towns, and is the president of the Association of Forest Municipalities of the Valencian Community (Amufor). “They were the worst days of my life,” she says. Since the project began in 2021, Alfonso has collaborated with WWF to create firebreaks, recover abandoned terraces and help shepherds like Carlos Betés, who controls a flock of 40 goats that contributes to the cleaning of the mountain. “There are two clear solutions here: betting on livestock and on cooperatives, selling directly to the consumer without so many intermediaries,” says Betés, adding that “excessive bureaucratic obstacles must be eliminated.”

Nature Restoration Act

Less than a month ago, the Council of Environment Ministers of the European Union finally approved the Nature Restoration Law, albeit with a very narrow majority that voted in favour of the Austrian minister Leonore Gewessler despite the opposition of her government. The law establishes that restoration must begin in at least 20% of European terrestrial and marine ecosystems before 2030 and that it must reach all degraded ecosystems by 2050. With this European framework, environmental organisations demand the creation of a National Restoration Plan to develop and implement specific measures on the territory.

After a devastating 2022, with more than 300,000 hectares charred, in 2023 the figure dropped to 89,000, according to the report. Although WWF warns that these fires are occurring more and more frequently out of season. “The extreme risk has extended to times of the year where it was not common before,” says Fuentes.

Betés’ 40 goats graze around 300 hectares of the Cortes de Pallás mountains. “If it’s working well, why aren’t there more?” asks the shepherd. He has dedicated his entire life to animals and claims “livestock” as a solution. “The mountains are not going to clean themselves,” he concludes.

