The security of current terminals and the time elapsed since data deletion make the operation very difficult



12/20/2024



Updated at 4:29 p.m.





The recovery of the WhatsApp deleted by the State Attorney General, Alvaro Garcia Ortizbetween March 8 and 14, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, represents a complicated, practically impossible mission. The reason? The time elapsed between deleting messages that…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only