The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the recovery of financial support in the amount of two million and 320 thousand dirhams from 107 citizens who benefited from the “Nafes” program, after it was proven that they accepted fictitious jobs in the private sector.

This came in coordination between the Ministry and the “Nafes” program, in implementation of Cabinet Resolution No. 95 of 2022 regarding violations and administrative penalties related to the initiatives and programs of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council (Nafes).

In a press statement, the Ministry affirmed, “The effectiveness of the digital monitoring and field follow-up system in detecting cases of fictitious settlement in the private sector, by following up the extent of companies’ commitment to paying citizens’ salaries, according to what was agreed upon in the contracts, through the wage protection system and the digital link between the ministry and the state’s pension funds.” As well as monitoring and follow-up through the smart inspection system and field visits to companies that employ citizens.

The Ministry stressed, “No complacency in taking legal measures against any case of fictitious resettlement, based on achieving the goals, initiatives and policies of resettlement aimed at advancing the Emirati human development system, and building productive and sustainable Emirati human capital in the private sector, to achieve the goals of effective economic participation of citizens in the market.” work, and achieving the Ministry’s vision of providing a competitive labor market that supports Emirati cadres and attracts international talents.

She stressed that the benefits provided by the “Nafes” program to citizens, and the facilities granted by the Ministry to companies committed to Emiratisation, come within the framework of achieving national goals that enhance the participation of citizens in the country’s development process.

And she praised the “commitment and competence of citizens working in the private sector who write success stories, each in his job position.”

The Ministry called on citizens not to be tempted by fake localization, asking the community to report any attempts they might encounter of this kind, by contacting the call center on the number 600590000, or through the Ministry’s smart application.

And the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation had announced last July the seizure of 436 companies that had appointed citizens in a fictitious manner since the second half of last year, and the imposition of financial penalties, fines and administrative procedures against them.