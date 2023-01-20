The rescue work ended this Friday when the body was found, despite the fact that four days after the event they had already declared the death of the minor
After 21 days of searching, the Vietnamese authorities have rescued the lifeless body of a 10-year-old boy who fell into a 35-meter-deep concrete well in the town of Dong Thap, in the south of the country.
Two Police rescuers, provided with oxygen, have descended to more than 25 meters deep in a cage of h tubes
