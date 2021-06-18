Gavin Lundy, 24, from Ardrossan, Scotland, has contracted COVID-19 and lost his sense of smell. The young man told the Daily Record why he ate only toast and macaroni and cheese.

In January, he suffered a mild coronavirus. Like many COVID-19 patients, Lundy has lost his sense of smell. According to the Scotsman, over time, everything returned to normal. However, in April, he felt that his favorite food began to disgust.

Landy said the food tasted like rot and rusty metal. Now he believes that he suffers from parosmia – a distorted perception of smells and tastes that occurs in some people infected with coronavirus infection. For several weeks, the young man could only eat cheese, bread and pasta, but over time, the tasteless repetitive dishes began to “drive him crazy”.

Over time, the situation has improved – the smell and taste gradually began to return, but onions, garlic, meat and tomatoes continue to be on the list of “disgusting” foods.

“I am convinced that more attention needs to be paid to the problem of odor and taste loss after COVID-19. As a foodie, I suffer from these distortions a lot and want to find a way to fully restore my sense of smell, ”commented Landy.

Earlier it was reported that a British woman who had recovered from COVID-19 complained about disgusting smells from everything. Smells of onions, coffee, meat, fruits, alcohol, toothpaste, cleaning products, perfume, and even tap water make her vomit.