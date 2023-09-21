In a world increasingly interconnected through social networks, Facebook has become a leading platform to keep in touch with friends and family.

However, the constants friendship suggestions They can be intrusive for some users who wish to protect their privacy.

Fortunately, there is a solution to disable these suggestions and take control of your experience Facebook.

Step 1: Access your account settings

The first step is to log in to your Facebook account and click on the profile image, located in the upper right corner of the screen. This will take you to your profile page, where you can access your account settings.

Step 2: Settings and privacy

Once on your profile page, scroll down and you will find the “Settings and privacy” option. Click this option to open a drop-down menu.

Step 3: Access settings

Within the “Settings & Privacy” menu, you’ll see an option that simply says “Settings.” Click this option to access your account’s advanced settings.

Step 4: Notification Management

Inside the settings page, find the “Notifications” section in the left menu and click on it. This will take you to a series of options related to notifications on Facebook.

Step 5: Turn off friend suggestions

Within the notification options, look for the one that says “People you may know.” By clicking this option, you will be able to manage notifications related to friend suggestions.

Step 6: Turn off notifications

Finally, to stop receiving friend suggestions, disable the “Allow notifications on Facebook” tab. Once you have done this, confirm the action by clicking on “Deactivate”.

With these simple steps, you will have disabled friend suggestion notifications on Facebook. This means that you will no longer receive these suggestions from push notifications, email or SMS messages.

Remember that, if at any time you want to activate these notifications again, you can follow these same steps and enable the option again.

Now, with these personalized settings, you will be able to enjoy your Facebook experience in a calmer way and without constant friend suggestions that can interrupt your time online. Reclaim your online privacy and enjoy Facebook your way!