In times of crises, recovery is one of the most important priorities that everyone awaits, and how beautiful it is for an individual to live feelings of positivity and optimism after any difficult period, and this is evident in the time of the pandemic that has passed on the world, and imposed on him a new rhythm for a life he has not been familiar with for more than a century.

The “Covid-19” pandemic was a milestone in the history of mankind due to the repercussions and challenges it left behind, and the new reality it imposed on the world that he was not familiar with and did not expect, as the individual found himself behind closed walls, due to a virus hardly visible with the naked eye, and with what accompanied The spread of this virus in various parts of the world, the world map has become dark spots that are surrounded by that virus, which extended its umbrella to everyone and paralyzed daily life, stopping cars and planes, closing parks, museums, and parks, and imposing a new image of the people of the 21st century who made tremendous efforts for the sake of Reaching a modern life under the umbrella of the new digital, and the associated innovations of artificial intelligence, cloud computing and other technologies that carried people from Earth to space and made them fly in the creations of science, technical, and medical fiction, and paint a new life full of happiness, optimism and positivity.

Corona came to say its word and bring people back to the overwhelming centuries in which epidemics spread, disease and affliction pervaded.

At a time when Corona spread, researchers’ eyes were opened to unprecedented laboratory and medical innovations, and we found ourselves in a short period of time facing vaccines that besiege the virus, paralyze and eliminate it, the battle was like a battle between the epidemic and the light of science, and the light of science triumphed thanks to God Almighty and an insightful vision for decision makers Those who have been decisive from the beginning in facing the epidemic, and confident in victory over it.

When we review these historic decisions of world leaders, we pause with gratitude and gratitude before the wisdom of our leadership, which taught us that this situation is an emergency and does not cause exaggerated anxiety, so it gave us hope, and it was announced to us explicitly by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Forces These words were the bridge of positivity and optimism through which the state crossed to the shore of safety, recording impressive victories in the face of the virus and its elimination, the continuity of business and education, and even the return of life to normal, and even inspired leaders and peoples of the world To face this reality.

Today, with the atmosphere of recovery in which our streets, institutions, gardens and parks flourish, we renew our praise, gratitude and gratitude to the leadership, and we renew our pride and gratitude to the heroes of the first line of defense from all professions who, by their efforts and sacrifices, have made life flow anew throughout the homeland.

Our leadership has taught us that “to come is more beautiful,” and this is what we live now from a bright and renewed hope for a prosperous future.

Secretary General of the Khalifa Award for Education





