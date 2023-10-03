This is the web version of Americanas, the EL PAÍS América newsletter that addresses news and ideas with a gender perspective. If you want to subscribe, you can do so. in this link.

“The fundamentalist Catholics who hold power have been very good at controlling the narrative and punishing those Catholics who think differently,” Jamie Manson, president of Catholics For Choice (Catholics for the right to decide). I then asked her why fight for reproductive justice from an institution that punishes abortion and female desire, to which she responded: “We believe in the principle of conscience, freedom of religion and social justice. All principles promoted by Catholicism.” And yes, far from the historical discourse perpetuated in the media for several decades, movements such as Liberation Theology and its option for the poor and marginalized speak of alternative ways of living Catholicism. Furthermore, and according to a study of Pew Research Center published in May 2022, 56% of US Catholics agree with abortion in most cases.

Catholics For Choice –the organization that Manson leads—is based in Washington DC and was born fifty years ago. Almost at the same time, in 1973, the Roe vs. Wade that decriminalized abortion in the United States until it was reversed in 2022. Over the last year, in alliance with grassroots organizations such as the New Mexico Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice and in critical regions such as the southeast of the country, where abortion began to be criminalized in all cases, they have supported initiatives so that hundreds of people have access to safe abortions. Furthermore, during the last three decades, CFC chapters have been born in several Latin American countries. First in Uruguay at the end of the eighties and then in others such as Argentina, Mexico and Colombia, where abortion is today decriminalized, in the same way that it was until very recently in the United States.

Although the initiative to fight for the sexual and reproductive rights of women from religion seems incongruous, the reality is that one of the most effective strategies for the Roe vs. Wade’s reversal came from religious arguments. According to Manson, premises such as those that appeal to the human condition of the fetus or that contraceptives are abortive come from Catholic ideology.

In Colombia, where in 2022 a ruling by the Supreme Court of Justice decriminalized abortion until the twenty-fourth week, congregations as Ties of Marian love They have found a way to integrate into politics. In last year’s legislative elections, two candidates from the Conservative party and members of this congregation were elected to be part of Congress and from there they supported what they call the Pro-Life Referendum during the first half of 2023. This project, which achieved more than one million signatures (they needed two million to pass the threshold), sought to modify article II of the Political Constitution so that the right to life from conception was recognized. Although the project fell on its first attempt, the Just Cause movement has denounced at least five irregularities in the process it seeks to get up and continue, including misinformation from religious groups to gain signatures of support.

The situation in Argentina, where abortion has been decriminalized since 2020, is different. But there are signs that the tentacles of ultra-conservative religious organizations hinder access to medical services. For example, newspaper articles have revealed that one of the country’s main prepaid medicine companies has unofficial links with Opus Dei. The company has declared itself a conscientious objector and has several lawsuits for obstructing access to voluntary termination of pregnancy.

Furthermore, groups such as “40 days for life”, with a presence in more than sixty countries and with almost twenty years of activity “praying for the end of abortion”, continue to have a presence in places where abortions are performed. Apart from praying, They seek to dissuade patients and harass medical staff at clinics.

Faced with the religious advance in politics in countries of the region, initiatives such as Catholics for the right to decide and its exercise of counternarrative become not only coherent but necessary. Sandra Mazo, director of Catholics for the Right to Decide Colombia, says that “women do not have to leave the church to have an abortion” because religious thought is not monolithic and there is not – nor should there be – a consensus on the issue. If, as in the United States, the majority of Catholics do not support the positions of their religious leaders on sexual and reproductive rights, recovering the narrative is urgent. Otherwise, and as happened with the Roe vs. Wade, the misinformation and subjectivity of fundamentalist religious movements will gain ground until they reach their objective: leverage the reversal of the rights won.

These are our recommended articles of the week:

Thousands of people take to the streets against the reduction of women’s rights promised by the extreme right on the Global Day of Action for Access to Abortion. In 2014, Ányela Viviana Benítez died after having an incomplete abortion. Her mother demands justice. The majority of Bolivian prisoners in Brazil are accused of transporting cocaine. They are the weakest link in a business in which these women find an economic outlet. The Venezuelan physicist has contributed to the study of string theory, for which she has been recognized this year with the UNESCO L’Oréal International Prize. The Mexican actress stars in ‘Latido’, by Katina Medina, which addresses this state of experience through the story of two women with different desires and conceptions. The film has been selected by the Morelia Film Festival. We live in the 21st century and we still have to tell our daughters that enjoying sex with whoever they want and how they want does not make them beasts. Experts point out that sleeping without underwear brings a series of benefits for women’s health: better rest, reduced stress level, less likelihood of relapse into vulvo-vaginal infections and increased libido. The American makes history by being the first woman to perform the ‘Yurchenko Double Pike’ in an international competition, and is the provisional leader in the individual classification and in three apparatuses at the World Championships in Antwerp.

And a suggestion to finish:

🎧 A podcast: ‘The Fall of the Apostle’, by Podimo and EL PAÍS, by Erika Rosete

The first religious tribute at the Palace of Fine Arts, the most important cultural venue in Mexico, took place in 2019 in honor of Naasón Joaquín García, the leader of the Church of La luz del mundo, an ecclesiastical institution founded in the city of Guadalajara in 1926 that claims to bring together more than a million members in Mexico. That same year, just a few months after the tribute, Nassón Joaquín García was arrested in the United States and accused of the crimes of child sexual abuse, human trafficking and child pornography, crimes that he accepted and that led to a 16-year prison sentence. prison that he is already serving in the North American country.

The fall of the apostle is the podcast made by EL PAÍS journalists Elías Camhaji and Almudena Barragán, whose research focuses on listening to the voices of the victims of the so-called “apostle of Jesus Christ”, who through his power and the faith of his parishioners took advantage and committed abuses of various kinds over several years. In this six-chapter podcast it is possible to hear the real voices of the women who denounced the church leader, recounting the harshest and most atrocious experiences being part of The Light of the World.

In this institution, the role of women is relegated to secondary responsibilities of organization and administration of tasks within the communities. Generally, they, who fulfill the functions of those in charge of specific areas, are mostly wives of the pastors and fulfill the task of maintaining order and controlling the behavior of the other women. They cannot be pastors nor apostles. This sound work shows first-hand the versions of those women who dared to denounce and question an institution whose existence has been marked by abuse and impunity, since very few years after its creation. And the way in which for many decades, these women and people in their community normalized criminal and inhumane behaviors that were committed day after day in the name of God. If you want to listen to the first chapter of this work, you can click here.