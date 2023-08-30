Javier Milei’s recent victory in the Argentine primaries is yet another episode in the wave of far-right leaders who are gaining prominence in Latin America (and throughout the West). There is no originality there. With nuances, this is a phenomenon similar to what José Antonio Kast expresses in Chile, Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, Luis Fernando Camacho in Bolivia or Rodolfo Hernández in Colombia. These figures, with varying degrees of success, manage to catalyze incendiary speeches and proposals that blame the political elite, the State, migrants and feminisms for all ills.

In these weeks, rivers of ink have been poured out trying to interpret this wave. For the most part, self-flagelating views have prevailed over the failures of traditional politics to question, incorporate and provide solutions to an increasingly precarious and impoverished society.

That is an incomplete look. I think that blaming democracy and its leadership is staying in the epiphenomenon. What is behind this political crisis are structural transformations that have been eroding the model of social organization on which our democracies have been built. Although they are not exclusive trends in the region, they have their specificities in these lands.

The first is the consolidation of an increasingly unfair economic model. According to ECLAC, Latin America for a decade has been in a structural trap of low growth (lower than in the lost decade of the eighties) and high inequality. Likewise, the States have a great weakness to collect taxes, they are highly indebted and with an enormous social demand due to the consequences of the pandemic. Therefore, political leaders have very little room to implement social policies, to promote employment, and productive investment. As the political scientist Steve Levitzky points out, with weak states it is very difficult to govern.

The second key factor is the digital revolution that has us permanently connected to devices and platforms that inject consumption, isolation and confrontation. Studies have shown that social media algorithms encourage parochialism, confrontation and hatred. Fake news is four times more likely to be shared than true, and hateful and confrontational messages are twice as likely to receive like (I like it). The cultural consequences are enormous. Global studies of values ​​have shown that our societies today are more anomic, individualistic and parochial. Particularly among youth, there is a growing detachment from “the other” and they participate in smaller and more homogeneous groups.

What happens, then, is that the institutions of democratic politics –mainly political parties and representative institutions– have not been able or have been unable to provide answers to a world in transformation. This weakness (and ineptitude) of politics, and more anomic societies, are factors that have been skilfully capitalized on by radicalized anti-political discourses.

There is no innocence in the libertarian proposal. These are movements that are increasingly better organized, with global networks, with clear strategies, support from the de facto powers and encouraged by the media. The recipe they propose is simple, following the words of Margaret Thatcher, “the economy is the method, but the goal is to change the soul.” That is to say, they manage to unite their message in the problems of the political elite and in an inefficient State, but the underlying agenda goes against the ideas of community, solidarity and equality that democracy proposes, and societies based on rights and respect. to diversity.

That is why the answer cannot be resignation or self-flagellation. You have to draw a line in the sand to defend the institutions, rights and achievements. The method is to recover politics in order to change the correlation of power forces and give our social organization a democratic sense again.

I propose three axes to recover the democratic agenda in Latin America. The first is to revitalize political parties as mediation channels. The political scientist Peter Mair pointed out to us that the problem with the parties is that power no longer resides there, but without them, things have been worse for us. The challenge is not to go back, but to fill them with citizenship, democratizing internal processes, recovering territoriality, and getting out of sectoral silos, building bridges with the business sectors and civil society.

Second, generate collaborative governance mechanisms. The historian Pierre Rosanvallon alerts us that a huge problem in recent democracies is that they do not govern democratically. The pandemic showed us that no government or institution has the resources or the instruments to solve the public challenges that we face. In a recent study of southern affairs We show that the governments that collaborated with other social actors are the ones that suffered the least from the consequences of the pandemic.

Finally, the debate on democracy must go beyond the political regime. Issues such as artificial intelligence algorithms or energy transition models affect our societies and, therefore, must necessarily be debates about democracy. We require that public leaders have tools to be protagonists in these decisions and promote a public debate about them.

With strengthened parties, institutions governing with the citizenry, and politicizing fundamental agendas, politics will be able to produce more just, legitimate, inclusive, and sustainable public goods in Latin America. Ultimately, isn’t that what democracy is about?

Matias Bianchi He is director of Southern Affairs.