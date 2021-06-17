Monica Torres

Technology is a double-edged sword for many. It can seem complex and scare those who are not very skilled in their field, but also facilitate small tasks if used properly. We are going to focus on her second facet, that of everyone’s friend, regardless of the knowledge that is had in front of a screen. How can you squeeze a mobile phone or a computer to simplify everyday situations? We show five practical tips that can help.

A solution to presbyopia that is in your pocket and not glasses

One of the most feared and frequent ills that accompany adulthood is tired eyesight. Close-up glasses are already a necessary resource for many from a certain age, but those who resist adopting this solution can turn to mobile phones as a temporary remedy. How? Using the magnifying glass function of the system. It is about using the mobile camera as if it were a magnifying glass to get out of trouble with the restaurant menu or read a specific text. Naturally, it also serves to observe in detail that insect that we have found on our walk in the field.

Who has an Android mobile, can choose activate the magnifying glass in Settings / Accessibility / Vision enhancements / Magnifying glass and then press the icon at the bottom that gives access to this new function every time it is needed. Alternatively you can use an application from the Play Store, such as Magnifying glass. Anyone with an iPhone can activate this feature in Settings / Accessibility and then use the magnifying glass by pressing the side button of the device three times.

Stand up to cyber junk with temporary email addresses

Every time we sign up for a service on the internet, we are forced to enter our address e-mail and by doing so, the chances of it falling into the hands of dedicated people to send cyber junk (spam in English) either due to a cyberattack or because the service in question openly provides it to third parties. Spam filters are a good remedy once the problem has arisen, but it is even more efficient to use a disposable email address. Yes, like tissues. It is used only to register accounts on the internet and later they can be eliminated avoiding the dripping of spam.

There are several products that offer addresses of e-mail disposable and one of the most popular is SimpleLogin. This open source based tool allows you to create temporary email addresses or aliases. As the server is hosted in the European Union, it complies with the strict community regulations on data protection. The operation is simple: once registered in the system, the user will create an alias to be used as a fictitious email address, being able to create several in their profile and then direct the mails to a real address. The advantage is that, at any time, the user can delete this alias and consider the possible problem of spam to which the account is subjected.

Where will I have parked the car?

Not knowing where the car has been parked is one of the daily dramas of our time. When you travel to an unfamiliar city, your chances of getting misplaced skyrocket. But as usual in the world of technology, there is always a solution for the most clueless, and it is found on mobile phones.

Those with a Bluetooth connection between the mobile device and the car – to use it as a hands-free or play music, for example – can make returning to the vehicle a simple process in which technology guides them step by step. For those who have reached the car park using the Waze app, it will automatically remember the exact point. Those who own an iPhone also have it easy, because when the mobile is disconnected from the vehicle’s Bluetooth or CarPlay system, the Maps application remembers its exact position (This function can be activated or deactivated in Settings-Maps-Show parked car). Android users who do not use Waze would have to resort to Google’s voice assistant, which can be instructed to remember the parking location with a “I have parked here”.

How to read WhatsApp messages without the blue confirmation tick

The WhatsApp read notification – popularly known as double blue tick– It is a double-edged sword, since it alerts the sender of the reading of the message and a non-immediate response can generate conflicts. However, some tricks allow you to read the content of a message (or the bulk of it), without showing the dreaded confirmation.

One way to do this is to previously activate the airplane mode on the device and read the message calmly, although knowing that the read confirmation will be activated as soon as we deactivate said mode.

Android users also have a more powerful tool: employ the call widget by WhatsApp. The widget ―Application preview cards― are activated by pressing a blank space on the mobile screen. The user can then choose the one corresponding to WhatsApp and there navigate the messages reading the content without the sender receiving a notification. And the owners of an iPhone? They can take a look at a good part of the content of the message from the notification menu when the mobile is locked, by pressing and holding the message in question, thus using the so-called 3D Touch system Of the device.

To remember all our passwords

Google’s Chrome is the most widely used browser in the world, with 70% market share according to the latest report from the analysis company NetMarketShare last November, and offers the advantage of storing the passwords of the sites as we enter them in the different pages. Now, how can these passwords be displayed? A quick and straightforward trick is to paste this command into the browser’s address bar: chrome: // settings / passwords. This sequence will take us directly to the Chrome settings and in them to the passwords section. Edge browser users, with a 10% quota according to the same source, can get the same result by pasting edge: // settings / passwords.

This simplicity to recover passwords can be very useful for the user. But it is also disturbing, because the theft or accidental loss of your device can leave you in a situation of great vulnerability. Therefore, it is always recommended that the equipment have a password, pin or another identification method, which will be requested when we try to access the aforementioned directories where the passwords are stored.

Additionally, Google has provided a specific page to display and manage the synchronized passwords in each user’s account: it is https://passwords.google.com/ To access this menu, it is necessary to be registered in the browser with the user account and once in the service, it is possible to consult, edit and even delete the stored passwords. The browser will store these credentials from any device (computer, tablet or mobile) that uses Chrome and the user has accessed their Google account.

