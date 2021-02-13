In the first ballot, Guillermo Lasso won the ticket for the runoff election just ahead of Yaku Pérez. Fraud allegations are now causing recounts.

BUENOS AIRES taz | Less than a week after the presidential election in Ecuador, it is still open who will be the second best in the first round in the runoff election. After counting 99.7 percent of the votes, the right-wing liberal Guillermo Lasso lies with an extremely narrow lead of just 33,370 votes before the indigenous environmental activist Yaku Pérez. Pérez had criticized the count for alleged manipulation. On Friday, the Supreme Electoral Council (CNE) therefore decided to recount the votes in 17 of the country’s 24 provinces. Those who then have the most votes will face the left-wing progressive Andrés Arauz, who received the most votes last Sunday.

The fight for second place in the runoff is also because the chances of beating Arauz are extremely good. “In (the coastal province) of Guayas 100 percent of the votes are checked, in the other 16 provinces this applies to 50 percent of the votes”, the chairman of the National Electoral Council, Diana Atamaint, announced on Friday. A CNE spokesman explained the procedure as the votes are to be counted individually and ballot box by ballot box. Previously, Lasso and Pérez had publicly presented their positions to the National Electoral Council. Those who wanted to could follow the three-hour debate live on television or via streaming on the Internet.

“If there was no cheating, I’ll be the first to say I was wrong. But we have serious doubts, the evidence says otherwise, ”said Pérez, calling for a complete recount of votes. Lasso, on the other hand, agreed to a recount in the city of Guayaquil, the provincial capital of Guayas, the center of suspected fraud. The decision finally announced by the electoral council was approved by both sides. The fact that the recount is now only partially taking place is also due to the pressing time. The official final result must be announced no later than ten days after the election, according to the electoral law.

Lasso and Pérez had long been a head-to-head race. At times, Pérez was up to 50,000 votes ahead. However, when the counting of votes in the coastal provinces continued to advance on Tuesday, the tide slowly but steadily turned in favor of the lasso from there.

What was striking during the debate in front of the CNE was the factual and understanding tone between the two opponents. Whoever gets into the runoff election is dependent on the support of the other in order to win. “We have a common enemy,” said Lasso, targeting former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017). In fact, a broad alliance against Correa’s return to power is already emerging in the form of his candidate Andrés Arauz.

The calculators were quickly taken out

Arauz got the most votes in the first ballot with 32.7 percent. But the supposedly good result is deceptive. Rafael Correa can still count on the support of 30 percent of the population. If you subtract this bonus from Arauz’s voting result, he was only able to mobilize just under three percent. Too little to guarantee a triumph in the runoff election.

In the campaign offices they quickly took out the calculators. If around 9 million valid votes were cast in the runoff election – as in the first ballot – Arauz would have to gain a good 1.5 million votes in order to win the election. Whoever is the opponent would have to gain around 2.7 million votes, but can hope for the support of the candidate, who is then relegated to third place, as well as for help from the camp of the rivals behind. Taken together, the third and fourth placed came in the first ballot a total of around 3.2 million votes.

The social democrat Xavier Hervas could play a decisive mediating role. Hervas came fourth with a surprisingly large share of the vote. “It is our job to ensure that the outdated model of the Correa dictatorship does not return” ¸ he tweeted last Tuesday. His attached video shows him together with Yaku Pérez in an amusing dance interlude. Only a little later he proposed a “Pact for Ecuador” to Lasso and Pérez.

Lasso had already announced his support for Pérez immediately after election Sunday, should he make it into the runoff election. However, Pérez has so far held back. However, he called on his supporters in the 2017 presidential election to support Lasso when he narrowly lost to Lenín Moreno in the runoff election at the time. “Better a banker than a dictatorship,” Pérez said at the time.