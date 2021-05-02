D.onald Trump talked about it for months, his propagandists traveled all over the country demanding them: the recount of votes in the lost presidential election. All legal proceedings with which Trump tried to prove “electoral fraud” failed – and examinations by the electoral districts confirmed that the democratic process was working very well. Republican administrations also repeatedly rejected any suspicion against the fundamental integrity of their electoral process. But now Trump supporters were successful in one state.

In Arizona, 2.1 million votes have been counted since last week. The Republicans have the ballot papers checked in the largest constituency, Maricopa County. Although there is no evidence of electoral fraud, they used their political majority in the Senate to confiscate the ballot papers. They also want to have the counting machines checked.

Private donations in the millions

President Joe Biden had surprisingly prevailed in Arizona last November – it was the second time in 72 years that the state elected a Democratic candidate to the White House. That was also due to the mobilization of Latinos and indigenous people. Biden’s lead, with 10,457 votes, was narrower than in any other state.

As a majority party, the Republicans could not only arrange for the examination. You could also determine who does it. The choice fell on a consulting company called “Cyber ​​Ninjas” and other small companies. The contract is worth $ 150,000, plus private donations in the millions, according to media reports.



Trump supporters gather in front of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on May 1, where the votes are counted.

Image: AFP





The “Cyber ​​Ninjas” have their headquarters in Florida. Company founder Doug Logan supports Trump. According to American media, he is said to have spread his statements about the “stolen election” on social media last year. Plus, Logan’s company has never been involved in voting procedures. Professionals not only doubt that Logan is balanced, but also that his employees are qualified to review the choice. Local media also reported that a former member of the regional parliament was helping with the exam, who spoke at “Stop the Steal” demonstrations. Anthony Kern was also at the protests in front of the Capitol in Washington on January 6, but did not take part in the violent riots, so the news site “Arizona Central”.

Use of the National Guard?

The Democrats had sued unsuccessfully against the examination – but the court had at least arranged that the “Cyber ​​Ninjas” Publish documents about the planned procedure had to. It turned out that employees of the company speculated about attacks by an organized Antifa on the exam and fantasized about the use of the National Guard against them. There was also talk of UV light, with which one wanted to examine “suspicious” ballot papers.

The New York Brennan Center for Justice and other civil rights organizations have meanwhile asked the Washington Department of Justice to send observers to Arizona. After all, ballot papers are protected by federal law – voters in Arizona must be protected from attempts at manipulation. The organizations accuse the employees of “Cyber ​​Ninjas”, among other things, for disregarding the rules for recounts. It is prescribed that the doors to the rooms in which the votes are counted must be locked. The examiners let unauthorized persons into the event center in Phoenix, reported the newspaper “Arizona Republic”.



2.1 million ballots are to be counted again at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Image: AP





While the state governor Doug Ducey is Republican, Home Secretary Katie Hobbs is a member of the Democratic Party. She also doubts the seriousness of the testing process. “Cyber ​​Ninjas” obviously don’t even follow the minimum standards of the industry, lamented Hobbs. Arizona Republican Party leader Kelli Ward denied all allegations. The government in Washington should stay out of the process – anything else endangers the rights of the citizens of the state. The civil rights organizations are nothing more than “partisan attack dogs” trying to push through the Democrats’ agenda, Ward said. In the middle of last week, the examiners counted 100,000 votes again. The procedure should take until May 18th.

The procedure in Arizona cannot have any impact on the election result per se – among other things, because Biden did not need the state mathematically for his victory. Trump and his supporters would, however, like to launch a wave of similar tests. In late April, the former president thanked the Arizona senators, claiming the decision will encourage further recounts elsewhere. The results would be “amazing”, prophesied Trump.

Months before the election last November, he had already questioned the democratic process and repeatedly assured his supporters that if everything went well, he would win. After the defeat, his supporters had initiated a total of 86 fraud proceedings – and lost.

The month-long “election fraud” campaign, dubbed the “big lie” by historian Timothy Snyder, also unfolded its political impact in the violent attack on the Capitol on January 6, in which a police officer and four Trump supporters were killed. And it damaged American confidence in the democratic process. According to a representative Poll for the channel CNN three out of ten citizens said no when asked whether Joe Biden had legitimately become president. Seventy percent of Republican voters answered no.