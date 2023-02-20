The profile Instagram officer of ReCore has resumed its activities years after the last time, publishing one strange post with an enigma that seems to refer to instructions for crochet. Is this a hack or something moves at home Armature Studio?

The last time the dev team talked about a possible sequel it was in 2018, when it was said that ReCore 2 was not in the works. Almost five years have passed since then and something could certainly have changed, but is this really the case?

Directed by Keiji InafuneReCore was received at launch with very mixed votes, and in our review of ReCore we spoke of a title “well narrated, engaging, with many things to discover in the perspective of non-trivial exploration, which requires patience, commitment and Glance”.

Strengths that unfortunately were counterbalanced by a series of annoying technical problems, including frame rate drops and really too long uploads, as well as by a final part of the campaign characterized by an excessive use of backtracking and grinding, to the point of becoming quite frustrating.

A possible sequel could give the Armature Studio guys the opportunity to work on the positive aspects of ReCore and start from there to create a new, substantially better episode, but it will be necessary to see if this possibility really exists or not.