Records | The world’s absolute best climbers attempt an inhuman feat in Loviisa

A group of the world’s absolute best climbers are trying to get on top of the boulder on the edge of the Loviisa logging yard. The set of movements is possibly the most difficult that any human has ever performed.

Unspeakable This spring, the southern Finnish logging square has become the center of the entire climbing world.

On the edge of the square in Loviisa, there is a large moving boulder, around which a group of the world’s best climbers hang out day after day.

There is a “route” in the middle of the rock, along which it is possible for the climber to climb on top of the rock. In this context, the route means a few fingertip-sized protrusions at an angle of almost 45 degrees on the surface of the falling rock.

The passages on the route are small. The stone falls on top at an angle of almost 45 degrees.

So far this spring, a British person has already been seen on the rock Will BossAmerican Shawn RaboutouJapanese Toru Nakajima and Italians Stefano Ghisolfi and Elias Iagnemma.

All five belong to a small group of the absolute best climbers in the world. Loviisa’s stone has suddenly received the attention of the entire climbing world, because Bosi in particular has been actively reporting his efforts on social media.

Bosi has been in Finland for several weeks already and has also streamed his businesses live on Instagram. The recordings can be viewed on Bosin From the Youtube channel.

Last fall, HS reported in an extensive article about Shawn Raboutou’s previous attempt to climb the rock.

Read more: Kivenlohkare in a southern Finnish logging pit is the world’s most difficult climbing route – this is what it looks like when the world’s best climber tries to climb it

Routewhich climbing peaks attempt, is difficult.

It might even be the most difficult climbing feat, reaching a height of about five meters, that no human in the whole world has ever been able to do.

Some of the peaks have already been in Finland in previous years trying to do it. Some have also built copies of the route in indoor halls in their home countries in order to be able to practice the extremely difficult sets of movements required by the route at home as well.

So far, only one person has managed to climb the route – a Finn Nalle Hukkataival. After climbing the route in 2016 after more than three years of trying, Hukkataival named it Burden of Dreams.

The difficulty of the route is assessed by Hukkataival as 9A on the difficulty scale of climbing routes.

Read more: Climber Nalle Hukkataipale hasn’t had a permanent home for ten years – Now he climbed the world’s most difficult boulder route

Nalle Hukkataival climbed Burden of Dreams in 2016 after more than three years of trying.

Climbers rate routes on a scale where beginners can usually climb routes starting with a 4 and amateurs can climb routes starting with a 6.

No one in the world had climbed a boulder route starting with nine before Hukkataiva. The achievement could be compared to, for example, the first run of less than ten seconds for one hundred meters.

Boulder climbing refers to a subspecies of climbing where routes are climbed without a fall-softening safety rope. The routes are often five meters high on both sides. When attempting difficult routes, falls are constant, so climbers place specially made lightweight climbing mattresses under the route.

World the best climbers are all in Finland at the same time, because in climbing the conditions and especially the air temperature are of great importance for maximum performance.

When the air is cold, the fingertips sweat less. This improves friction.

However, the air must not be too cold, because climbing is done with bare hands. For most people, the air, which is more like freezing, is unnecessarily rough. An additional challenge in freezing weather is snow, which makes climbing practically impossible.

Due to the conditions, the best opportunities to climb Loviisa’s rock are in spring and autumn.

In the following weeks, the climbing world is holding its breath. Will Burden of Dreams get its second rise before the spring sun warms the air too close?

The British Bos and the American Raboutou can currently be estimated to be the closest to climbing the route.

However, Finnish rapakivi is merciless.

After a good start, Bosi has had to fight with the skin on his fingers. Under heavy pressure, the skin tears easily and the blood dripping from the fingertips does not really improve the friction. Bosi’s skins have experienced rough times during the trip and important days are wasted in growing them back.

Belief in the rise is still strong even at Bosi.

“I am on the right path. All I need is intact skin and a little luck,” the climber wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.