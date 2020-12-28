Records The Danish “superhuman”, known for his tremendous diving tricks, swims underwater for more than 200 meters continuously

Danish Stig Severinsen broke the previous record by 25 meters.

Danish freediver Stig Severinsen gets its name in the Guinness Book of Records with its new swimming trick. Severinsen swam underwater without an oxygen device for 202 meters at a time, breaking the previous record by as much as 25 meters, says deeperblue.comsite.

Severinsen, 47, set a record on December 22 at Balandra Beach in the Gulf of California, Mexico. On his legs he had one large fin that seemed to connect his legs.

The previous record was already ten years old. It did Carlos Coste.

Usually records for freediving are made in swimming pools. The corresponding record in the pool is 300 meters.

Severinsen has made records in the past, such as the longest dive under ice in swim pants alone or holding your breath under water. When Severinsen was the first person to hold his breath underwater for 20 minutes, he began to be called an “extreme superhuman”.

Severinsen the new record is a surprise in that it was already eight years since the previous rapture. After his record, Severinse said he had long been looking for an opportunity to remind him how the earth should be treated.

“The dive site in Mexico is one of the most unique and beautiful coastal areas in the world. Among many other places, it is also threatened by plastic pollution and people’s lifestyles in general, ”Severinsen said.

“When the coronavirus hit the world, I was looking for an opportunity to show that a pandemic is not an excuse to forget our principles for nature.”

The Severinsen dive has already been accepted as a Guinness World Record.