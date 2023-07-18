Records | The Bulgarians make fun of Hamina’s giant pole online: they built an even higher one

Hamina lost its record when a flagpole higher than Hamina’s flagpole was erected in Bulgaria. The website of the Bulgarian project presents the EU’s two tallest flagpoles.

In the south Haminians were poked in Bulgaria last Thursday, when the tallest flagpole in the EU region was erected in the Balkan country. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

Located in Hamina Finland’s biggest flag and flagpole. Until last week, it was the highest in the EU. Hamina’s flag is approximately 440 square meters in size and the flagpole is exactly one hundred meters high.

The new Bulgarian flag was erected on the 111-meter-high flagpole known as the Rožen pole. Bulgaria’s record flag measures 1,100 square meters, symbolizing Bulgaria’s 110,000 square meter area.

The flag was raised at an altitude of 1,430 meters on the forested open Rodópiuori near the Greek border.

Finns are acknowledged directly on the website of the Rozen flag project – the flagpoles of Rozen and Hamina are placed next to each other on the website.

The Bulgarian website compares the two tallest flagpoles in the EU.

Bulgarian the flag project is part of a big campaign to raise nationalism, one of the spearheads of which has been the country’s pro-Russian president Rumen Radev.

Earlier in the campaign, among other things, 11,000 Bulgarian flags were distributed to Bulgarians and a 7,000 square meter Bulgarian flag was made and spread over the Rodópi Mountains.

Like Hamina’s flag project in the past, Rožen’s project has also been mobbed on social media.

In one humorous picture, the president swings around the new flagpole. In the second, it is criticized that in a country with high emigration and poor health care, the funds should be used for something other than a record-breaking flagpole.

Hundreds of people participated in raising the Bulgarian flag to the EU’s highest flagpole on Thursday.

Bulgaria’s record-sized flag measures 1,100 square meters.

I’m humming former mayor Hannu Muhonen believes that Hamina will hardly raise the flagpole. He welcomes the news, even though the EU record has now been lost.

“The 100 meters was based on the fact that Finland turned 100 years old in 2017 and the Finnish flag in 2018. It has symbolic value,” says Muhonen.

Muhonen was the mayor of Hamina in the years 2008–2022 and saw the whole arc of the flag project. He doesn’t think the loss of 11 meters will affect the tourism power either.

“Yes, these can fit in Europe, longer and shorter. And if you want records, it’s still the highest flagpole where the Finnish flag flies,” says Muhonen.

Muhonen welcomes other European countries to participate in the high flag pole games.

“The flag is a symbol that unites, and in its own way, the current situation in Russia emphasizes that.”

Hamina’s then mayor Hannu Muhonen and MP Kimmo Kiljunen (sd) at Hamina’s town hall in 2020.

Bulgarian President Radev was involved in raising the flag in Bulgaria. Before raising the flag, it was blessed in the church by a local Orthodox priest, reports the news agency BNT.

Hamina’s flag was handed over at Säätytalo in 2017 to the then prime minister To Juha Sipilä (center) symbolically on behalf of the donor countries. The flag was raised later, but there was no public celebration.

On the website of the Bulgarian record flag, it is said that the flag can withstand winds of up to 50 meters per second. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, more than 32 meters per second already means a hurricane.

In Hamina, the wind limit is 15 meters per second, and the flag is lowered if the wind gets stronger than that. In Muhonen’s opinion, 50 meters per second sounds like a lot.

“Yes, the pole lasts, but from what fabric have they made such a flag that doesn’t tear”, Muhonen ponders.

I’m humming the large flagpole is part of the slowly built flag world.

In the reserve officer school park in Hamina, there are flags from all the countries and communities that Finland has belonged to since the Kalmar Union. The last ones in the park are the UN and EU flags, because they are the international communities that Finland currently belongs to.

Finland joined the military alliance NATO in April, but there is still no NATO flag in the park.

“If you ask me, the third place at the end should definitely be raising the NATO flag,” says Muhonen.