There were thirteen teams at the first World Cup in 1930, there will be forty-eight at the next. The little ones, once crushed by the superpowers, play tricks on the big ones, see Japan and Saudi Arabia. Technology now indicates to the centimeter if the ball has entered and if the player is offside. But until yesterday a match had never been refereed by a woman: twenty-two World Cups, ninety-two years old.
#Records #super #physical #tests #footballer #Frappart #woman #referee #World #Cup
Leave a Reply