US National Intelligence chief John Ratcliffe has declassified the records of former CIA Director John Brennan, which allegedly indicate that the Democratic Party had a plan to compromise the current US President Donald Trump. Fox News reports.

As the channel notes, apparently, the Democrats wanted to discredit Trump, trying to prove his ties with Russia. Fox News obtained a copy of Brennan’s two-page handwritten document. As the source of the TV channel explained, the ex-head of the CIA made these recordings after the briefing by the 44th US President Barack Obama, during which the proposal approved by Hillary Clinton was discussed “to unleash a scandal with the allegation of the intervention of the Russian security service.”

In particular, Brennan recorded three theses put forward by Obama, but two of them are shaded in the published version of the document. The latter reads: “Any evidence of cooperation between Trump + Russia headquarters.”

According to the initials indicated in the document, the meeting was also attended by National Security Adviser Susan Rice and James Comey, then director of the FBI.

As Ratcliffe explained, he decided to disclose the contents of the previously classified documents at the direction of Trump.

Earlier, Trump said on his Twitter account that he had allowed all materials on the investigation of his alleged ties with Russia to be declassified. Ratcliffe had released Brennan’s notes before that.

In April 2019, US Special Attorney Robert Mueller published a report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which was won by Donald Trump. It says that Moscow did interfere in the American electoral process, but suspicions about the connection between the Russian side and Trump could not be confirmed. Later, a federal court in Washington ruled that the connection of the “troll factory” with the Kremlin was also not proven.