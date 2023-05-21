A new edition of the Champions League is coming to an end. Only the grand final of this prestigious European competition remains to be played, which will take place on June 10 in the Turkish city of Istanbul. Manchester City and Inter Milan will be the teams that will try to win La Orejona.
On the one hand, the team coached by Simone Inzaghi was the first club to occupy a place in this final by eliminating the other team from the city of Milan in the semifinals, they will try to lift this trophy after the last time they managed to win it more than 10 years ago. years.
Their rival in this final, Manchester City will try to win this edition and thus add to their record this trophy they are missing, they were close to achieving it in 2021 when they reached the final against Chelsea but finally those trained by Pep Guardiola fell for a goal to nil, now they will have a second chance that they will try not to miss. The Skyblue team reaches this final after giving a recital in the semifinals against the current champion, Real Madrid.
Today, from 90min and because we are in the final of this competition, we bring you the records that the coaches have been making in the Champions League finals.
The coaches who have won the Champions League the most times
Leading this statistic we find the current coach of Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti has managed to win this championship four times, with two different clubs (AC Milan and Real Madrid). They are closely followed by Italian Bob Paisley and Zinedine Zidane, who have won this tournament three times.
|
Coach
|
Times they have won UCL
|
Carlo Ancelotti
|
4
|
Bob Paisley
|
3
|
Zinedine Zidane
|
3
What coach has won the Champions League with different clubs?
Carlo Ancelotti repeats himself as the coach who has won the most Champions League with different clubs, four times with AC Milan and Real Madrid. They are followed by Ernst Happel (2, Feyeenord and Hamburg), Ottmar Hitzfeld (2, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich), José Mourinho (2, Porto and Inter Milan), Jupp Heynckes (2, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich)
|
Coach
|
clubs
|
Carlo Ancelotti
|
AC Milan and Real Madrid (4)
|
Ernst Happel
|
Feyenoord and Hamburg (2)
|
Jose Mourinho
|
Porto and Inter Milan (2)
|
Ottmart Hitzfeld
|
Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich (2)
|
Jupp Heynckes
|
Real Madrid and Bayern Munich (2)
Which coach has played more finals?
Once again, Carlo Ancelotti leads this section with five finals played, he has managed to win four of them. He follows closely, all with four finals played: Marcello Lippi, Alex Ferguson and Miguel Muñoz.
|
Coach
|
Times you have played in a UCL final
|
Carlo Ancelotti
|
5
|
Marcello Lippi
|
4
|
alex ferguson
|
4
|
Miguel Munoz
|
4
The coach who has won the Champions League the most times in a row
The coach who has won the Champions League the most times in a row is Zinedine Zidane, who managed to win three consecutive times coaching Real Madrid. They follow him closely, with two finals won in a row: Luis Carnaglia, Brian Clough, Bela Guttman and Helenio Herrera.
|
Coach
|
Times you have won UCL consecutively
|
Zinedine Zidane
|
3
|
Louis Carnaglia
|
2
|
Brian Clough
|
2
|
bela guttman
|
2
|
Helenio Herrera
|
2
