Records | Long jumper Teemu Selänte’s result is surprising – Finnish stars made confusing results even as children

Both Jussi Jokinen, Marcus Grönholm, Jani Sievinen and Petra Olli did great on the sports fields in their childhood.

They were fast, resilient and durable – and it was visible in the athletics results long before Teemu Seläntee, Linda Sällström, Benjamin Kjällman and Saku Koivu became strong players in their respective sports. The story is published in cooperation with Urheilulehti.