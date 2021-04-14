It would be logical to think that, in times of pandemic, we are not for many records. With such a complicated situation, with the whole world plunged in anguish and uncertainty, the aspiration to enter the Guinness Book may seem typical of a parallel universe, more frivolous and carefree than the one that we are having to inhabit these months. Under normal conditions, a good part of the new brands used to seem strange, expendable occurrences, almost absurd or absurd altogether, so now …

We were wrong, of course. Those responsible for Guinness World Records assure that 2020 has not been a bad year at all for their unique business. “People have not been discouraged from breaking records. In fact, some have cited lockdowns and restrictions as an incentive to do something positive in this period: virtually unite people in support of some charitable cause, create something impressive, or put their hidden talents to the test at home. What’s more, many people have had the opportunity to recover hobbies and discover new skills », clarifies to this newspaper Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of the famous book. It doesn’t escape anyone that these endeavors often function as sophisticated attempts to escape boredom and routine, a breeding ground that was not in short supply last year.

Many records of the pandemic have had as a stage the virtual, that environment of videoconferences and ‘streaming’ that has become so daily. There they are, for example, the largest number of people washing their hands simultaneously in an ‘online’ connection (it was in India and it was 1,024) or the art lesson with the most students in history (45,611 were connected and given by British illustrator Rob Biddulph). Others, on the other hand, give an idea of ​​the levels of tedium – if they could be measured, they would also be record – that some reached during the quarantine: perhaps that alone explains why someone hangs out by attaching 359 clothespins to his beard (American Joel Strasser did) or by holding 56 rolls of toilet paper balanced on his head (feat by Briton James Rawlings). Let’s go over eight interesting or eye-catching brands that were beaten in 2020.

Around the world in tandem



Here the pandemic, far from being an obstacle, served as a stimulus to achieve a better brand. The British Cat Dixon and Raz Marsden, 54 and 55, had started in their tandem ‘Alice’ in June 2019 and had traveled to countries such as France, Italy, Greece, Georgia, India, Malaysia, Australia, the United States, Mexico, Morocco, Spain … As they approached the end of their world tour, the news became increasingly ugly, so they had to hurry: managed to catch the penultimate passenger ferry that sailed from Calais to England on March 18, 2020. They had traveled 29,391 kilometers in 263 days, 8 hours and 7 minutes.

Twelve whole sausages



Our stunned count should reserve a place of honor for another British woman, Leah Shutkever, who did not let the global health crisis keep her from breaking ten food-related records. In June, for example, he gobbled twelve whole sausages in one minute, wildly, without chewing. The world of competitive shoplifters is like this! Leah’s achievements in 2020 also include tomatoes in one minute (8), pickles in one minute (23) and the speed record for eating fifteen Ferrero Rocher chocolates (two minutes practically scraped).

The biggest labyrinth drawn



Looking for ideas for the next lockdown? In June 2020, the American artist Michelle Boggess-Nunley undertook the task of drawing the largest labyrinth in history, meeting the rigorous requirements established by Guinness: for example, the paths could not exceed one centimeter in width. It took three and a half months to shape a 104-square-meter monster, on a 305-meter-long strip of paper: to photograph it unfolded, he had to take it to a soccer field. Surely, when it was over, she felt the same relief as if she had spent that time trapped in a real maze.

A bike on the chin



In Spain there are also ‘serial record breakers’, as the Guinness people say. Our most prominent ‘serial beater’ is Christian López, from the Toledo town of Cabañas de la Sagra, who had a very active 2020. Among the 25 new records that he added to the Guinness, we could highlight the record of endurance with a bicycle balanced on the chin (nine minutes and 41 seconds), although he also swept the one hundred meters in the sack race (25.96 seconds) or the fifty meters backwards with the limp (13.65 seconds).

A very resistant actress



Indians are fans of records. And, in addition, they are a lot of people, so every year there is an avalanche of new records beaten in the Asian country, often taking the position from a compatriot. That has happened in the longest theatrical performance section: it was in 28 hours, in charge of the students of a drama school in Chennai, but In August, actress Deepika Chaurasia managed to last 30 and a half hours with a play that tried to “show the rich history and culture” of India. In that time, he ate some bread, drank coffee and juice, and only took seven of the five-minute breaks that Guinness allows every hour. Nothing is known about the public.

The thickest book



Since we are in India, another option to occupy the leisure time is to read the thickest book in history, published last year. It has 49.6 centimeters of spine (open in the middle, it looks like a triumphal arch) and 10,080 pages, It weighs nine and a half kilos and is dedicated to reviewing in detail the biography of Suami Naraian, a revered figure of Hinduism who did not reach the age of 50: come on, she touches an inch thick for every year of her life. Its predecessor in Guinness was the volume that compiles all the stories starring Miss Marple, Agatha Christie’s endearing nosy detective.

Thirteen eggs in hand



Australian Marcus Loscher has publicly admitted that it was the boredom of confinement that pushed him to try his luck with the records. It must not have been very difficult, because by April he had already achieved his goal: holding thirteen eggs in one hand, but holding them palm down, which is the most difficult variant. It is not known how many days he ended up eating an omelette at the end of training. Eggs can be a powerhouse of home entertainment: the palm-up record, in force for eight years, is 27, but you can also try the record for breaking eggs with one hand, which is at 32 in a minute (and no, it is not worth stamping your fist on a few egg cups, nor are remnants of shell tolerated in the bowl).

The chinese wizard of the dice



Didn’t the eggs bite you? Too much tension? Well, try to lift a column of 36 dice, as the Chinese Ye Jiaxi did in April 2020, who is known as ‘the king of the dice’. It is a totally justified nickname, not only because stacking so many dice is much more difficult than it may seem, but also because our man uses his own method: he puts them in a long transparent plastic tube and shakes them over and over again until, incredibly, the tower is balanced. Come on, it reminds one that the world is still wonderful despite everything: who said that the absurd and the admirable were incompatible concepts?