The City of Barcelona International Athletics Meeting aimed to be the setting for new national records and it was. Madrid’s Pablo Sánchez-Valladares broke the record of 500 meters with a record of 1: 00.82, beating on the track of the Joan Serrahima Stadium in the Catalan capital the 1: 01.40 of Samuel García in force since 2016.

The other great record was for the local Sara Gallego, who made 40.18 in the 300-meter hurdles to banish the 41.97 signed this year by Salma Paralluelo. Fernando Carro aspired to the record of 2,000 obstacles, who had to settle for the victory ahead of his great rival, Dani Arce, and the best world record of the year (5: 26.78).

In another of the events with the best poster, the 3,000 men’s, Oumaiz won (7: 40.68) with Oukhelfen, recent national champion of 5,000, fourth, and the triathlete Mario Mola tenth. Aleix Pérez won the 150 men (16.96) and Estela García (17.90), the women. The Portuguese Marta Pen took the women’s mile (4: 31.73), combined with the 1,500 (4: 14.18), ahead of Marta Pérez from Soria.

In weight (7,260 kg) the victory went to Miguel Gómez (17.64); the male pole, for Isidro Leyva (5.35); the female, for Andrea San José (4.25); the men’s high jump, for Xesc Tresens (2.09); the women’s triple, for the Italian Veronica Zanon (13.44); the women’s hammer (4 kg), for the French Alexandra Tavernier (74.22), and the 2,000 women’s obstacles, for the Irish Michelle Finn (6: 16.46).