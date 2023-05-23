This weekend Manchester City won the Premier League title, after beating Chelsea by the slightest difference with a goal from Julián Álvarez.
With this victory, those led by coach Pep Guardiola reached 88 points, leaving their closest rival, Arsenal, in second position with 81 points.
Likewise, they will seek to reach the mark of three titles won, being the title of the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League.
Similarly, striker Erling Haaland is closing a crazy season, after showing his developed eye for goals in front of rival goals.
Today at 90min we present you with the records that all city dwellers have broken this season.
To the Norwegian attacker Erling Haaland One season in the Premier was enough for him to surpass the records set by men like Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole, who scored 34 goals in one season. The ‘Android’ has 36 scores, a number that could increase with one game remaining for the citizens.
With last weekend’s title, Manchester City achieved a treble in their Premier League history, a feat achieved only by Manchester United (1999, 2000 and 2001), Arsenal (1933, 1934 and 1935), Huddersfield (1924, 1925 and 1926) and Liverpool (1982, 1983 and 1984). It should be noted that no one has been able to reach four championships in a row.
Two hat-tricks in August helped him finish the month with the top scorer of any Premier League season, and he was also the first to score in his first five league games. Haaland then started September as bright as his goal against Aston Villa, which saw him break the record for fastest player to reach 10 Premier League goals, which he achieved in six games.
He then became the first Premier League footballer to score in his first four away games, while simultaneously becoming the first to score 11 goals in his first seven outings.
His hat-trick in October’s 6-3 derby rout meant he became the first player to score three consecutive hat-tricks at home, while this hat-trick in that game was also a new record, for a monster 40 games, to score three hat-tricks.
One of the feats achieved by Manchester City this season was that they knew how to recover and beat Arsenal.
From the beginning of the contest, City and Arsenal were the two clubs that would fight at the top for the championship, however, the Gunner team remained at the top for several dates, although City never let their guard down and kept adding units until the target is reached.
City’s final title win now means Arsenal have spent the longest time at the top of the Premier League table without winning since its inception in 1992, a total of 248 days.
#Records #broken #Manchester #City #Premier #League #title #win
Leave a Reply