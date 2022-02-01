Culiacan, Sinaloa. – Elements of the Road and Traffic Unit of the Municipality of Culiacán, continue to implement preventive actions at various points and main road avenues such as Maquio Clouthier Boulevard, where they developed records of facts to units parked incorrectly.

Through social networks, the SSPyTM shared images of parked cars on Maquio Clouthier Boulevard, where the road sign that prohibits parking is clearly observed.

Likewise, this dependency also moved to the Costa Rica syndicate, in Culiacán, to carry out the same actions to apply the Mobility Law to drivers who were parked in prohibited places.

