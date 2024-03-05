In a recorded conversation with Peter R. de Vries, Khalid Kasem says that he had direct contact with Ridouan Taghi, probably at a time when he was still on the run. Presenter and former lawyer Kasem previously denied that he maintained contacts with Taghi and his organization. He also says that he acted as a lawyer for Raffaele Imperiale, a mafia boss and a criminal business partner of Taghi.