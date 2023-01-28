The statistics of the Ministry of Justice showed a decrease in the number of divorce cases, which were recorded during the past year, between spouses residing in the country (provided in the federal courts in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah), according to the electronic marriage system, as 176 divorce cases were recorded compared to 194 cases in 2021.

According to statistics, the fastest divorce was between a resident couple, whose marriage took 12 days.

A second case was recorded after 13 days, a third after 14 days, a case after 16 days, a case after 17 days, and a case after 25 days.

Last year witnessed divorce cases between non-Emirati couples, after many years of marriage, as a case of divorce was recorded for a resident couple after 36 years of marriage, a second case after 34 years of marriage, and two cases after 30 and 31 years of marriage, in addition to recording several divorce cases after more than From 20 years of marriage.

The UAE Personal Status Law allows residents of the country the right to rely on the personal status laws issued in their country when considering marriage and divorce disputes between them, as long as it is in their interest.

Article 1 of Personal Status Law No. 28 of 2005 stipulates that the provisions of the law apply to UAE nationals, as well as to non-citizens, unless one of them adheres to the application of his law.

The Ministry of Justice stated that it has provided the “Virtual Family Counselor” program, through the Ministry of Justice’s website, which can answer questions and inquiries of individuals in everything related to personal status, matters of alimony, custody, vision, etc., and direct communication can also be done with the “family counselor”, which is a service Available 24 hours a day.

In the context, the UAE government stated that family counseling services are available free of charge through seven official government channels at the state level, in support of the stability of families and society and the consolidation of marital relations in society, calling on community members, citizens and residents, to benefit from these channels in family counseling.

She explained that the Ministry of Community Development provides family counseling free of charge to all members of society, citizens and residents, through multiple channels, namely the “hotline” 800623, and the ministry’s website.

She indicated on her website that the Ministry, in cooperation with the General Women’s Union, launched the “Unified Family Counseling Portal” platform, in cooperation with 10 federal and local authorities. The Ministry also launched the “Taalouf” initiative for family counseling, by providing a family counseling service through a group of channels that guarantee privacy.

The digital government indicated that individuals in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi can request a social counseling service through the Family Development Foundation, or contact it via the free phone number 80033322.

In Dubai, an appointment can be made in advance with the social worker at the Community Development Authority, via the free phone number 8002121, or through the family counseling request service.

In Sharjah, the Women’s Protection Center, affiliated to the Department of Social Services, provides a toll-free line 800 800 700 to provide social, psychological and legal advice. A counseling service related to marital and family disputes is also available in Sharjah by phone: 06 5727722.

• “A couple residing in the country reach the decision to divorce, 36 years after their marriage.”