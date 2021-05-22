The “Covid-19” vaccine centers have begun their preparations for obtaining the additional dose of the “Sinopharma” vaccination into effect, by receiving requests for those wishing to obtain the additional dose to prevent the virus, and recording their data, in preparation for setting dates for them during the next period, after making sure of Six months have passed since the date of the second dose.

Officials at the Corona vaccination centers explained that the majority of those who received the first and second doses of the Sinopharm vaccine did not complete the period required to take the additional dose, especially since the emergency use of the vaccine was limited to the heroes of the first line of defense.

They confirmed the addition of the feature to reserve the appointment of the additional dose in the registration system for obtaining an appointment for taking the vaccine, as soon as it is available in the centers, it is likely that it will be ready within about a month.

The spokesman for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that the third (additional) dose of (Sinopharma) vaccine is optional, and it is part of the country’s proactive strategy to provide maximum protection for society, by opening the door to obtaining a supportive dose for the recipients. Before vaccination, with the priority given to the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

Al Hosani warned that there are no studies for taking a different vaccine for those who have received two doses of a vaccine against “Covid-19”, as there are no studies on the safety of diversification between more than one vaccine currently, and more future studies are required, noting that the health authorities in the country It closely follows the international studies in this field, and will announce any developments on this topic, if available.

She emphasized that «vaccines undergo strict safety tests, and go through several stages before approval for their use. The four vaccines available in the country were chosen based on accurate scientific foundations, and in accordance with the regulations and laws in force in the Emirates, which meet the requirements of safety and security, ”stressing that“ the competent national committees continue to review global updates regarding vaccine development, to evaluate them periodically, and authorize the full use or », According to the regulations and laws adopted in the country, after evaluating the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.

On September 14, last year, the UAE authorized the emergency use of the “Covid-19” vaccine for members of the first line of defense.

On December 9, 2020, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the official registration of the “Covid-19” vaccine for the inactive virus, used in the Trials for Humanity campaign.

The official data issued by the Ministry showed that the daily administration of the “Covid-19” vaccine to members of society began on January 7, 2020. The number of doses on the first day reached 61 thousand and 396 doses, while the total number exceeded, as of yesterday, 12 million doses.

Doctors in the first line of defense, Ahmed Magdy, Issam Abdullah, Mai Muhammad, and Iman Raji confirmed that the additional dose is a supportive dose to stimulate and strengthen immunity against the virus, but the most important thing now is that all groups eligible for vaccination receive the first and second doses, and the eligible individuals expedite. They did not get vaccinated to take the vaccine to reach the acquired community immunity, especially since the initial results of positive cases of those who got the second dose confirm that the effectiveness of the vaccine ranged from very good to excellent.

Most of the symptoms shown on the vaccinated patients were very mild.

They stressed the importance of supporting national efforts aimed at moving forward towards recovery and returning to normal life, which requires everyone to cooperate and initiate vaccination.





