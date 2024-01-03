Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

The plane collision at Tokyo airport shocked the world. A recording of the radio traffic now provides information about the passenger plane's landing permission.

Tokyo – After the plane collision at Tokyo Haneda Airport in Japan, investigations into the cause of the accident have begun. As part of the investigation, the responsible authority has already evaluated recordings of the tower instructions. Apparently with a clear result. Accordingly, the passenger plane had permission to land. This is proven by the radio communication between the tower and the aircraft. “Japan 516, continue your approach,” the recording clearly states. This was published by air traffic radio on a website.

A Japan Airlines representative confirmed at a press conference that the Airbus A 350 had permission to land: “As far as we know, it has been granted.” However, the airline and the Ministry of Transport declined to comment directly on radio communications between them, citing the ongoing investigation the two aircraft and the air traffic controllers. What exactly led to the accident is still unclear. The Japan Transport Safety Board, a government agency responsible for serious aircraft, train and ship accidents, is currently examining the wreckage. A team from Airbus will support you in this. This is reported by the Japanese news agency Kyodo.

Plane collision in Japan: Conflicting reports on take-off clearance

Conflicting reports are currently circulating about whether the Coast Guard aircraft that collided with the passenger plane was allowed to take off. This is what the Japanese television station reports NHK with reference to a source in the Japanese Ministry of Transport that an air traffic controller had instructed the pilot of the coast guard plane to wait away from the runway. However, a Coast Guard representative claimed that the surviving pilot confirmed that he had permission to take off immediately after the accident.

An aerial photo shows the burned-out Japan Airlines plane at Haneda Airport.

On Tuesday (January 2), a passenger plane collided with a coast guard plane after landing at Tokyo Haneda Airport and burned out. All 379 occupants of the passenger plane were able to leave the aircraft uninjured. Since the plane was mostly made of modern materials, the people on board had enough time to get to safety. Any help came too late for five crew members on board the coast guard aircraft. Only the pilot survived with serious injuries. This is the first major accident to date involving an Airbus A 350.

Just one day before the disaster, a severe earthquake struck the west coast of Japan, killing 62 people. (jus with afp)