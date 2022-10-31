Intense bombing continues on Ukrainian territory as part of the war that this country faces against Russia. This time these attacks have gone viral on social networks, evidencing their magnitude.

It’s about a video captured by a security camera in which the exact moment in which two Russian missiles fall a few meters from a cafeteria is recorded.

The recording shows when one of the employees of the establishment attends to a client. From one moment to another, a loud sound is heard that alerts people, and then the impact of the first missile occurs, which completely shakes the place. A few seconds later the impact of the second missile sounds.

Massive Attack

A Russian “massive attack” hit energy facilities in several regions of Ukraine on Monday, leaving 80% of users in the capital, kyiv, without water and “hundreds of towns” in seven regions of the country without electricity.

“Russian terrorists again launched a massive attack on power system facilities in various regions“Ukrainian presidential adviser Kirilo Tymoshenko lamented.

The army specified on Telegram that more than 50 missiles were launched against critical infrastructure in the country and that 44 of them were shot down. Russia confirmed in turn that it hit energy facilities in Ukraine with “high precision weapons” and that “all designated goals were achievedAccording to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The bombings come after Russia announced over the weekend that it was suspending its participation in the deal to export Ukrainian grain, which eased the world food crisis.

On Monday, the Kremlin warned that it would be “dangerous” and “difficult” to maintain the pact without its participation, as it cannot guarantee navigation safety for cargo ships. In kyiv, the capital, at least five explosions were heard, according to ‘AFP’ journalists.

“Currently, due to the emergency situation in kyiv, 80 percent of users do not have water“, said in Telegram the mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko. “Engineers are also working to restore power to a damaged facility that supplies some 350,000 homes in kyiv.“, he detailed.

Prime Minister Denis Shmihal said there were power outages in “hundreds” of towns in seven Ukrainian regions. According to the head of the national police, Igor Klymenko, 13 people were injured in the attacks, according to the digital media UkrainskaPravda news.

*With information from AFP