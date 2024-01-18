Lamborghini has had a record year in terms of sales in 2023. Not thanks to the Netherlands. This is what you need to know about the numbers.

The times when Lamborghini was a hugely exclusive car brand are behind us. With the arrival of the Urus, the Italian car manufacturer has acquired a volume model. That didn't do her any harm.

2023 marked a sales year for Lamborghini. For the first time, the brand sold more than 10,000 cars in a period of 12 months. 10,112 to be precise, an increase of 10 percent compared to 2022.

Lamborghini sales 2023 per model

The lion's share of sales concerns the Urus. That shouldn't be a surprise. Of the 10,112 sales, 6,087 were Urus. The Huracán is in second place with 3,962 sales. Then the Aventador is a bit disappointing: in the last year of the model, 12 regular and 51 special editions were sold. Everyone was of course waiting for the arrival of the Revuelto.

3,987 cars were delivered in the EMEA region (Europe Middle East & Africa). 3,465 cars went to America and 2,660 to the APAC (Asia-Pacific) region.

Lamborghini sales 2023 by country

Of all individual countries, the United States is at the top with 3,000 cars sold. Followed by Germany (961), China, Hong Kong and Macau (845), the United Kingdom (801), Japan (660), the Middle East (496), South Korea (434), Italy (409), Canada (357), Australia (263), France and Monaco (255), Switzerland (211), Taiwan (131) and India (103).

Dutch sales

Lamborghini has 184 dealers in 54 different markets. The brand is active in the Netherlands with two dealers, one in Leusden and one in Rotterdam. The brand sold 37 cars in our country last year, according to figures from BOVAG. In 2022 there were still 41. Zero units of the Aventador were sold. Eight of the Huracán and 29 of the Urus.

