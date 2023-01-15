Home page World

Cocaine is spreading at an alarming rate in Europe, mainly through the world ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam. © Peter Dejong/AP/dpa

Investigators seize record amounts of cocaine in the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam. Stricter measures are successful. But the narco gangs react quickly and brutally.

Antwerp/Rotterdam – Some records are no cause for celebration: in 2022, customs investigators seized a record total of around 160 tons of cocaine in the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp.

But that is – as they know – only a fraction of the actually smuggled goods. Antwerp and Rotterdam have maintained their top positions as the largest cocaine import ports in Europe.

Both countries now want to work more closely together in the fight against drug smuggling. “These figures show once again how big the problem of drug smuggling still is, both in Belgium and in the Netherlands,” said Aukje de Vries, the Dutch Secretary of State for Customs Affairs, in Antwerp this week.

Bloody consequences of drug terror

Every gram that the investigators find in the containers is proof that the trade continues to flourish. The Netherlands has been experiencing the bloody consequences of drug terror for years. Attacks, murders, threats to politicians, journalists, lawyers and even Crown Princess Amalia. Belgium is also shaken by the violence. An 11-year-old girl was shot dead on Monday.

The criminal networks in both countries are closely intertwined. Dutch gangs are responsible for many drug crimes in Belgium, said State Secretary de Vries. “Drug criminals see our countries as a single market.”

The closer cooperation in the ports should help against smuggling. “Any suspicious movement signaled in the port of Rotterdam or any new hiding technique discovered in Antwerp can help both ports,” said Belgian Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem.

Europe’s gateway for cocaine from South America

The two largest ports in Europe are only a hundred kilometers apart. They are Europe’s gateway for cocaine from South America. The drugs arrive hidden in containers, for example between bananas or car parts. From there they are traded on, mostly via the Netherlands with its well-developed road network and organized gangs to all of Europe.

The balance now shows a shift from Rotterdam to Antwerp. In Antwerp, customs investigators secured a record amount of around 110 tons, compared to around 90 tons in the previous year. In Rotterdam, on the other hand, it was “only” around 47 tons, compared to more than 70 tons in 2021.

What is behind it is unclear, said Jan Janse, chief of the Rotterdam seaport police. “But you have to see the ports as a single area where smuggling is organized by the same criminal networks,” he told Dutch radio. The gangs would switch quickly to avoid the stricter controls in Rotterdam.

corruption in the port

There, every employee of the port is screened to fight corruption. “It’s very important,” said Janse. “We were able to remove people who were crucial to the smuggling.” The penalties for the so-called “outtakers” were also increased. In 2022, 241 of these mostly young men were arrested, in the previous year there were more than 400. They are supposed to get the drugs out of the containers in sports bags, the youngest was 14 years old.

In the port of Hamburg, too, the investigators’ yield was lower than in the previous year: after the record quantity of more than 19 tons of cocaine in 2021, the customs investigators seized around 9.5 tons of the drug in 2022.

Alarmed by the record finds, Antwerp now also wants to tighten the measures. Customs is to get more than 100 new employees, and the public prosecutor’s office is to be strengthened. New scanners are bought. The authorities said containers should be scanned more frequently. In Antwerp, too, port employees are to be checked regularly. Dutch divers are already deployed.

New tactics used by the narco gangs

The stricter controls also lead to new tactics used by the narco gangs. The goods are spread more widely. For example, just as many deliveries were found in Rotterdam in 2022 as in the previous year, but they were much smaller. Smaller ports are also becoming attractive. In Vlissingen, for example, in the southwest of the Netherlands, 4,000 kilograms of cocaine were found last year, twice as much as in the previous year.

The investigators’ success also has a downside: the criminologist Michaël Dantinne suspects that it could lead to an increase in the violence of the drug gangs. “It’s a paradox,” Dantinne told Belgian broadcaster RTBF. If cocaine is confiscated, there is someone who has to pay for it. “In my opinion, there are a number of unpaid bills that have created tensions between actors who are resorting to violence over the debt and claims.”

Beglien fears an escalation of violence

And narco-terror is increasing. Antwerp has been experiencing explosions and gunfire for several years. According to a police spokesman, doors or garages are often the target of such attacks to intimidate people. In September, an attempt was foiled to kidnap Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne, who had launched a campaign to tackle rampant drug-related crime. Four Dutch people were arrested as suspects.

The staggering low came on Monday when an 11-year-old girl died after shots were fired through a garage door. She is the niece of a convicted cocaine smuggler and her other uncle is a known suspected drug dealer. Belgium now fears an escalation. “There will be more tragedies,” Justice Minister Van Quickenborne said after a crisis meeting. dpa