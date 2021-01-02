After 492 years, the path of Lord Sri Ram’s temple has been cleared at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also laid the foundation stone of the temple. Ram temple to be built on the land of Ayodhya will be built with money instead of government money. For this, Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti and Vishwa Hindu Parishad will conduct a nationwide fundraising campaign from Makar Sankranti.For 43 days from Makar Sankranti, saints will go door-to-door from country to village and collect money for the Ram temple. The top saints of the country discussed this in detail in the conference of saints held in the religious city of Kashi. On the other hand, the secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and senior VHP officer Champat Rai has also assigned responsibility to Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Efforts will be made to register in the Guinness Book of World Records

Speaking to NBT Online, Swami Jeetendranand Saraswati, National General Secretary of All India Sant Samiti, said that organizing this money collection for the construction of Ram temple will be the biggest event so far in terms of religion. The saint committee will make efforts to record this campaign as a record in the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’. More than 4 lakh people of saints and Vishwa Hindu Parishad will go to every house in the city and village in this campaign and collect money for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. In 43 days, 60 crore Hindus of 12 crore families will be linked to this campaign.

Temple Trust has done all the preparations

Sriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has made full preparations for organizing the money collection. 10,100 as well as coupons of 1000 rupees have been printed. Along with this, arrangements have also been made for receipt of large amount of money. The money deposited for transparency will be deposited in the account of the volunteer trust of Sant and VHP.

These major saints were present in the meeting

Jyotish Peethadhishwar Shankaracharya Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, Sant Committee National President Avichal Das, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Balkanand Giri, Swami Dharmadev, Mahant Kamalnayan Das, Mahamandaleshwar Anantdev Giri, Mahant Surendranath Avadhut, Swami Devendranand Giri, Mahamandaleshwar Janardan Swami are.