Hot, hotter, the summer of 2023. For the time being, there is no end in sight to the heat in Germany. On the contrary: The next temperature peak will follow at the weekend.

Munich – The heavy sweating continues, fans and air conditioning systems have become indispensable: the heat has Germany under control. New weather records were broken and July 9th was the hottest day so far in 2023 with temperatures around 35 degrees. After the heat had taken a little breather and was replaced by storms, it is now really gaining momentum again.

Weather in Germany: Up to 38 degrees – new heat peak on Saturday

The weather map for Germany shines deep red again. “The next heat peak is coming to Germany,” said meteorologist Dominik Jung weather.net. The arrival of a new heat wave from the south-west is announced for Friday (July 14) – with temperatures between 33 and 35 degrees. In other regions of the country, values ​​​​of 24 to 28 degrees are possible.

On Saturday (July 15) it will be particularly hot. 35 to 38 degrees are possible on the thermometer. According to the weather expert, it will be “extremely oppressive and very uncomfortable.” But after the scorching heat, according to the forecasts, cold air could flow into the country from the west, possibly leading to a drastic change in the weather. “It’s banging again, sometimes with heavy showers and thunderstorms,” ​​said Jung.

More comfortable temperatures between 23 and 31 degrees are expected on Sunday (July 16). However, this does not mean the end of the extreme heat wave. In the south and in the Rhine-Main area in particular, it will remain hot from Monday (July 17) with temperatures of up to 33 degrees.

Germany continues to sweat: The weather forecast for the weekend

Thursday (July 13): Dry, sunny-cloudy, 22 to 26 degrees

Dry, sunny-cloudy, 22 to 26 degrees Friday (July 14): Mostly cloudy, 25 to 35 degrees

Mostly cloudy, 25 to 35 degrees Saturday (July 15): Mostly sunny in the south and east, showers possible in the west, 30 to 38 degrees

Mostly sunny in the south and east, showers possible in the west, 30 to 38 degrees Sunday (July 16): possible showers in the north, sunny-cloudy in the rest of the country, 23 to 31 degrees

possible showers in the north, sunny-cloudy in the rest of the country, 23 to 31 degrees Source: wetter.net

Temperatures during the day and at night: the summer weather is breaking records

But not only the days, but also the nights are currently breaking all-time records. “Never before has a low temperature at the respective weather station been so high,” says meteorologist Jung. Nightly low temperatures of 24.1 degrees were measured in Dresden, while the thermometer in Leipzig showed 23.4 degrees.

As predicted by some weather forecasters in spring and now becoming increasingly clear, this could be the warmest summer in Germany since weather records began. Even expert Jung does not assume that there will be a significant drop in temperature in August. It is also expected to stay dry. There is currently no trace of longer-term rainfall. “Continued severe drought” and only a few showers, forecasts expert Jung. (asc)

