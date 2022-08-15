It has been warm for 75 days in a row in Arcen, Limburg. Since June 2, the mercury in the North Limburg town has risen to at least twenty degrees every day. “A special record series. The summer record is also in the picture,” said meteorologist Wilfred Janssen Weather Plaza .

With this unique series, Arcen has held the record for longest continuous series of warm days since August 6. Never before since the start of the measurements in 1901 has there been such a long continuous series of warm days anywhere in our country. The old record from 2003, also measured in Arcen, was 65 days. Then it became 20 degrees or warmer every day from June 23 to August 26 in the North Limburg place.

This year, no less than forty days of summers have been warm with 25 degrees or more. On 14 days the temperature even managed to exceed 30 degrees. In the coming period it will still be 20 degrees or warmer every day and Arcen is also heading for a summer record, in terms of number of warm days. “Perhaps a number of summer and tropical days will also be added to that,” the weatherman hints. See also Pedro Castillo defends himself against the accusations that will lead him to a political trial

Unbreakable record in the making?

It is possible that it will be 20 degrees or warmer in Arcen every day until the end of the month. That would mean that the number of warm days in Arcen this summer will be no less than 91. The number of days in a meteorological summer, from June 1 to August 31, is 92. Janssen: ,,That would result in an almost unbreakable record.”

The current record number of warm days in the meteorological summer is 88, measured in 2003. At that time, Arcen in Limburg was also the frontrunner. In the summer of 2018, this enormous number was equaled by Gilze-Rijen in Brabant. So it seems only a matter of time before this 19-year-old record is broken. See also The reason why most currencies are called 'peso' in Latin America

It is not only warm today, in North Brabant, Limburg and Zeeland, code yellow also applies until 6 p.m., just like in Groningen, Drenthe and Friesland. There is a chance of some thunderstorms, locally with hail and wind gusts of 60 to 65 kilometers per hour.

© Weerplaza

