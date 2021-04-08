D.he German vaccination campaign is picking up speed. On Wednesday, more than 650,000 vaccine doses were administered for the first time, more than twice as many as the day before. A total of 656,357 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus. On Tuesday there were 366,566 vaccinations. That goes from the official Federal government vaccination dashboard emerged.

Across Germany, at least 11,515,936 people have received a vaccine dose since the start of the vaccination campaign, which corresponds to 13.8 percent of the total population. 4,737,605 people (5.7 percent) are already fully vaccinated. The federal states are progressing at different speeds. In Bremen, 16.5 percent of residents have already received the first vaccination, and Saarland is in second place with 15.9 percent. Saxony and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are at the bottom with 12.8 and 12.5 percent respectively.

On Tuesday, with the first corona vaccinations for general practitioners, the starting shot was given for a significant expansion of the vaccination campaign in Germany. Around 35,000 general practitioners take part. Initially, however, they only have a limited offer. In the first week, all practices receive a total of 940,000 vaccine doses. In purely mathematical terms, that’s a good 26 doses per practice. In the week of April 26th there is a significant surge, when the practices can expect a total of more than three million doses.

The vaccines from Moderna, Astra-Zeneca (for people aged 60 and over) and Biontech / Pfizer are currently used in Germany. The vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, which has also already been approved, is to be delivered to the EU from mid-April.

Majority of Germans also interested in Sputnik V.

According to a survey, the majority of Germans would also be vaccinated with the Russian corona vaccine Sputnik V, provided it is approved by the EU Medicines Agency (Ema). 55 percent of those surveyed are open to vaccination with the vaccine, according to a Yougov survey published on Thursday for the “Handelsblatt”. 19 percent of the respondents therefore reject a vaccination with Sputnik V.

14 percent of those questioned are still undecided whether they would also be vaccinated with it if the Russian vaccine was approved in Europe. Twelve percent of the participants stated that they generally did not want to be vaccinated. For the survey, which is said to be representative, the polling company Yougov interviewed around 600 people online on Thursday.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) wants to negotiate with Russia about a delivery of the Sputnik V vaccine without the involvement of the EU. Germany will try to get the vaccine bilaterally after the EU Commission announced on Wednesday evening at consultations with EU health ministers that it would not conclude any contracts for deliveries from Russia, said Spahn in the WDR.