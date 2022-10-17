If Formula E season 7 had set global firsts of viewersthe electric single-seater category has reached new, significant record in this respect in the season 8. According to the data reported two months after the end of the 2021-2022 World Cup, the reasons for this surge in ratings would be essentially three: the introduction of a new qualification format by direct elimination, never adopted before in the world of motorsport and particularly appreciated by the public, the level of competitiveness of the races and the return after three years in Asiaa continent that had been excluded from the latest calendars due to the COVID-19 emergency.

Obviously, these reasons are not the only ones underlying the more than positive results achieved by Formula E on television, starting withinternational audience. Compared to the previous championship, in fact, the ratings are increased by 20%for a total of 381 million viewers. Limited to the number of live broadcasts, the increase was 10%, equivalent to 216 million viewers. This is a fact that constitutes an absolute record in the history of the category.

The increase in total viewing hourseven grown by 58%, again with reference to the data recorded in season 8 compared to the previous one. Contributing to this was a higher percentage of ratings for qualifiers (49%), a record cumulative audience for a single event (27.6 million admissions for the Jakarta debut, in Indonesia) and a schedule that made possible greater involvement of the public, also attracted by content on social media. All data that made us proud Jamie ReigleCEO of Formula E who thus commented on the increasingly high popularity of the category.

“The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is building a passionate global fanbase, establishing itself as a premium live sport – he has declared – Millions more fans tuned in last season than ever before thanks to consistent programming, improved broadcast presentation and sporting innovations such as our game-changing qualifying format that we have implemented in close cooperation with the FIA. The championship ended in Seoul with four drivers vying for the title and Stoffel Vandoorne graduating world champion. We thank our global network of television partners for their contribution to making a record season 8. We will work together to harness our momentum and strengthen the emergence of Formula E as a mainstream sport for the next generation “. To make the world of Formula E even more optimistic there is the approach to season 9characterized by the debut of single-seaters Gen3believed to be the fastest, lightest and most powerful electric racing car ever made.