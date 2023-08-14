Chelsea buy midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton for 115 million pounds (133 million euros), a record amount for English football. The 21-year-old Ecuadorian talent was also in Liverpool’s sights but he preferred the blues as a destination. The player will sign an 8-year contract with the London club. The agreement provides that the price tag will be valued at a basic value of 100 million pounds, the remaining 15 million being linked to easily achievable bonuses.