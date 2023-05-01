Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Temperatures of almost 40 °C are already prevailing in many parts of Europe, but it is still cool in this country – is Germany also expecting a hot summer?

Munich – Spring in Germany is changeable and mixed. So far there has hardly been the weather for short clothes or activities outside. Nevertheless, hardly anyone has forgotten the pictures of the past summer. Among other things, the great heat and the lack of rain meant that many rivers in Germany were at a low level – even the Rhine was almost dry. The low level of the German rivers even caused problems for inland navigation.

In Germany, drought events like these happened last year, but they are not really far away when you look at other European countries. There is currently a heat wave in Spain and Portugal, with temperatures already reaching 40 °C in April. The first major forest fire of the year in Spain started in March and the authorities continue to warn of the risk of fire – and summer is still to come. This raises the fear that there will also be a hot summer in Germany. But what do the forecasts say?

Record temperatures like in Spain – is there a hot summer in Germany?

Although it doesn’t look like it at the moment, there could also be a hot summer in Germany. Graduate meteorologist Dominik Jung describes a weather model from the US weather service NOAA as a severe forecast. According to the weather service forecast Q.net temperatures between June and August should be up to 2 degrees warmer than the values ​​from the same period of the last 30 years. Jung speaks of a “record warm summer” if the forecast is correct.

According to the 42 day forecast from wetter.de however, the extremely high temperatures will not appear for the time being. According to this, the weather in the region around Munich should develop as follows in the summer:

The temperature will rise to a high of 26°C on May 20th.

The temperature is then expected to drop to between 10 and 15 °C over the next few days.

Precipitation is expected especially on May 24th and 25th.

From June it will be warmer again with maximum temperatures of 25 °C on June 9th.

Heat, drought and hardly any rain: hot summer not only in Spain

Even if that doesn’t sound like an extreme summer in Germany in the foreseeable future, neighboring countries like France are already expecting a drought summer. Hardly any rain, no snowmelt and the coming heat have even led to precautionary measures being taken. This includes, among other things, a ban on pools in new buildings as an immediate measure.

Extreme temperatures have been prevailing in Spain for weeks. Should it be hot in Germany soon? (Iconic image) © Mats Silvan/Imago

Measures have also been taken in Madrid to contain the effects of the heat. This includes the outdoor pools opening a month earlier than in previous years. It is also planned to adjust the school times. The situation in social and health centers is checked more frequently, and buses and trains should also run more frequently to avoid large crowds and long waiting times.

Measures after record temperatures in Spain – what about Germany?

No measures have yet been planned in Germany for the event of a hot summer, but the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) has been providing information on the internet portal since 2021 klima-mensch-gesundheit.de about how rising temperatures affect health and gives tips on how the population can prevent heat stress. (kiba/dpa)