B.t the devastating flash floods in New York and the surrounding area, at least 41 people have died since Wednesday, according to new information from the authorities. Police reported twelve dead in New York City on Thursday. At least 23 people died in neighboring New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced. Three fatalities each were reported from the suburb of Westchester and from the vicinity of the metropolis of Philadelphia in the state of Pennsylvania.

The foothills of hurricane “Ida” hit the region around the US metropolis of New York hard on Thursday night. For the first time in the history of the megacity, the National Weather Service declared a “flash flood emergency”. The rescue workers were on duty all night and had to rescue hundreds of people.

Many streets turned into rivers within a very short time, subway stations were flooded, New York airports cut hundreds of flight connections. A video showed a flooded terminal in Newark.

A state of emergency has been declared for the entire state of New York. Governor Kathy Hochul said that the move should enable all those affected to get help as quickly as possible. In the states of New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the storms caused widespread power outages.

Victims drowned in cellars and cars

“Ida” hit land as a second-highest level four hurricane in southern Louisiana over the weekend. The cyclone caused severe damage there, then weakened and moved on towards the northeast of the United States.

According to the authorities, most of the victims died in their full cellars or in cars when roads turned into raging rivers. The rain was so heavy at times that the National Weather Service (NWS) had difficulties in displaying the dimensions of the precipitation in color on its maps.

Large parts of the subway traffic, which had meanwhile been completely shut down, stood still until Thursday. Videos could be seen how the masses of water had flooded stations, meanwhile many people were stuck in trains. A tornado wreaked havoc in New Jersey. Covered roofs, destroyed facades and debris flying around could be seen on TV videos. According to media reports, two people were slightly injured there. There was also a state of emergency in New Jersey.

More and more severe hurricanes

Climate researcher Anders Levermann from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research attributes the events on the US east coast to global warming. Rising temperatures would mess up the weather all over the planet. This is also the case with cyclones: “Hurricanes and typhoons draw their energy from the surface temperature of the ocean. Due to global warming, we are increasing this surface temperature and thus making more energy available to the hurricanes. That means that hurricanes will get stronger – and that the strong hurricanes will increase. “

US President Biden also sees the devastating storms, thunderstorms and forest fires in the USA as evidence of the climate crises. The country’s infrastructure must be adapted to the threat situation. “We have to act,” said Biden. “My message to all concerned is: We will get through this together. The nation is here to help. ”President Biden was due to travel to New Orleans, Louisiana, on Friday to visit the disaster area there.

“Water of Niagara Falls on the streets of New York”

In New York’s Central Park, rain fell on an unprecedented scale on Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service registered 80 millimeters within an hour. The record set for New York at the end of August was 49 millimeters. Overall, the fall in some parts of the region was well over 200 millimeters – that’s about twice as much as the average for Germany for the whole of July.

“Tonight we are witnessing a historic weather event with record rains across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our streets,” wrote Mayor de Blasio. People should seek shelter in houses and not go out into the streets to enable rescue workers to do their work. Little did we know that between 8:50 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. last night the skies would literally open and bring the waters of Niagara Falls onto the streets of New York, ”said Governor Kathy Hochul.

Streets and apartments in New York were sometimes about three feet under water. Given the situation, the metropolis imposed a temporary travel ban: “All non-emergency vehicles must be outside the streets and highways of NYC,” said the city on Twitter. Police cars with blue lights blocked highways in New York, where hundreds of abandoned cars were parked in the middle of the lane.

Tennis stars slept on physio beds

Newark Airport ceased its air traffic in the meantime, and John F. Kennedy Airport reported hundreds of delays. In the meantime, over 100,000 households were without electricity. The extreme weather also hit the US Open, which is currently taking place, and the German tennis player Angelique Kerber, whose game has been postponed. In the Louis Armstrong Stadium, in which Kerber was to play her second round match against Anhelina Kalinina from Ukraine on Wednesday evening, it rained so heavily from the side, despite a closed roof, that the game had to be suspended. However, the players could not leave the site for hours and spent the night on the physio loungers, as Kerber reported.

“Ida” hit the coast of southern Louisiana on Sunday as a dangerous four-of-five hurricane southwest of New Orleans. After that, the storm weakened and moved further northeast.