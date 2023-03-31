Record Stores | The long tale of the legendary Digelius is not over yet, but it will not return to Viiskulma

We Jazz has bought the right to use Digelius’ business name and is trying to maintain its traditions at the new address.

Half empty shop windows and record racks are a sad, albeit inevitable, sight. The record store Digelius Music, which has served music lovers for more than fifty years, will close its doors in Viiskulma tomorrow, Saturday. Moving sale turned into a sellout along the way.

But the story of this perhaps the most fabled record store in Helsinki is not over yet: Helsinki-based We Jazz Oy has bought the right to use the business name known abroad and plans to open Digelius Music in a new, smaller business space as early as next Wednesday, April 5.

At first, the whole process may seem carefully thought out and perhaps also a use of publicity: first a moving sale, then a sell-out, and finally a new Digelius.

But that’s not the point.

“Initiative was Digelius’s, and first only in the direction of whether we want to buy part of the store’s stock,” says We Jazz’s CEO Matti Nives For Helsingin Sanomat.

As the negotiations progressed, a discussion arose about the cultural-historical story of the record store and, above all, about the name, which no one had offered to save. We Jazz, which publishes jazz records, runs a record store and organizes events, seized the opportunity.

“The timing was perfect for us, because we had been thinking about a new name and business location for our store for some time,” elaborates Nives, who owns We Jazz Record Shop, which sells both new and used records, with his partners in Vallilan Eurantie. It is also open on Saturday, the last day.

The store, which opened in November 2019, has almost the same name as its own record company, its own event organizer and its own program agency. “The name of the store has been a bit difficult to communicate, at least in hindsight. And we started to feel that its story needed a new beginning.”

of the Digelius name buying was still not a matter of course for Nives, because since 1971 a lot of history has been layered on it and it is downright sacred to several generations of customers. The buyer of the name has obligations, because Digelius has never been just a store, but also an information broker and a meeting place, where you could stop by without buying intentions.

Nives, who moved from Jyväskylä to Helsinki in 2007, knows this, as he is a long-term customer of Digelius and to some extent also nurtured him.

“After all, it was a place for a novice jazz enthusiast where he felt equal. It was a place that fueled curiosity and inspired,” says Nives. He himself moved to Viiskulma in 2008 and got to know the CEO of Digelius, a record retailer, better Emu Lehtinen (1947–2017).

Lehtinen, who worked in the store until his death, was not the only founder of the store nor the only seller. But he became the soul of the one who influenced the lives of many enthusiasts with his expert and sometimes cunning recommendations. So did Nivesen, who got his first records from Digelius right at the beginning of the 2000s.

Martti Aiha’s sculpture Close/Close has been above Digelius’ door since 1990, under which the store’s current store manager Petri Rannikko (right) has walked to work for almost 30 years. Matti Nives would be happy to display the sculpture in the new Digelius.

“Emu can’t be replaced by anyone, and we’re not trying to continue Digelius’ story one by one anyway, without renewing it at all. However, time is different and we are already creators of a different generation.”

New the store’s location may still raise eyebrows, because Digelius is now leaving Viiskulma, where it has been since 1971: first on the Laivurinrinne side in an oblong space with one window, and since 1990 in a much larger corner apartment. We Jazz opens a new Digelius on Hämeentie, a hundred meters south of Sörkan Kurvi.

“The Viiskulma space was already sold when our discussions began, and we wouldn’t have wanted to stay at the same corners anyway,” says Nives. “Perhaps a new beginning and the creation of new meanings also require physical distance.”

Time will tell if four kilometers is too far from Viiskulma, which at its best had five record stores: Digelius, Popparienkeli, Lifesaver, AH Records and Eronen. After Saturday, there are only two of the latter left.

“When we opened our own Eurantie boutique, we wondered whether we would still be running a record store in thirty years,” laughs Nives. “Our common answer was: I hope so.”