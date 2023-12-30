Piazza Affari returns to pre-2008 financial crisis levels

The Italian stock market returns to flight in 2023 and closes the year with a gain of 28.03% and rising to levels it had not reached since June 2008. Piazza Affari reacted in this way after a difficult 2022, in which the index had lost 13.3% and marked by numerous crises such as the start of the war in Ukraine, the high energy , hyper inflation.

The fluctuating trend of the stock market therefore continues, with rises and falls that follow one another from year to year: in 2018 the balance was negative with -16.1%, in 2019 the great increase of 30%, in 2020, the year of Covid, drop of 5.4%, while in 2021 the economic recovery brought a gain of 23%. Then the new decline in 2022 and now the redemption that leads the Ftse Mib index to review the levels of mid-2008.

The elements of uncertainty for the stock market have not actually disappeared, but only attenuated. If the Russian-Ukrainian conflict has now taken root and the economies have learned to live with it, the price of energy has normalized, inflation has halved while remaining at levels around 5%, on an economic level the real new fact is was the action on interest rates by central banks. The Federal Reserve has tightened the previous tightening, bringing the rate from 4.50% at the end of 2022 to the current 5.50%, while the ECB brought the rate from 2.50% to 4.50%. Piazza Affari on the other hand was able to benefit from political stability after the 2022 elections and the formation of the Meloni government.

The performance of Piazza Affari during the year was a sort of unicum, having marked the minimum on the first trading day of 2022 (24,158 points on January 2), and the maximum on December 13 (30,426 points), closing in the last session just below that level, at 30,351 points. Ready, go and the stock market pushed on the accelerator, marking several downward corrections over the year but always in a context of constant growth.

The Ftse Mib is the Piazza Affari indicator that has risen the most. The Ftse All Share recorded a +26.2%, the Mid Cap gained 13.1%, the Small Cap only 2.1%, the Star 3.3%. However, a negative trend was recorded for the Growth index, with -9.8%. Looking at the individual sectors, the banking sectors closed on a positive note (+48%) thanks to the rise in rates which brought record profits, while the pitfalls of the tax on extra profits were avoided; cars also did well (+54.7%), real estate down (-30.5%).

Subscribe to the newsletter

