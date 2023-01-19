Genoa – The boats head towards Cape Verde. They exited the Strait of Gibraltar, abandoning the Mediterranean, after the departure of Alicante. And for the Spanish town, “home of The Ocean Race” it is now time to take stock.

The Ocean Live Park set up at the “Puerto de Salida” totaled the record number of 303,000 visitors which translates into a daily average of 35,000 visits. The highest figure in the previous five editions. In particular, the Generalitat Valenciana estimated that 170,000 people attended the start of the regattas from different parts of the city on Sunday, also appreciating the air show by the Air and Space Army’s Eagle Patrol. The Minister of Innovation, University, Science and the Digital Society, Josefina Bueno, expressed “satisfaction” with this record which testifies to the “great impact that The Ocean Race has had on the city”. The program of activities has been designed for an audience of all ages and with concerts, technological activities, solidarity actions or workshops for children, mostly free, around the values ​​of sailing, sustainability and innovation.

A success also seen by Pavilion of Genoa which, from the opening on 7 January to the party last Sunday, experienced 9 intense days of activities, events, meetings with tens of thousands of tourists who tried the Immersive Camera created by ETT, a truly immersive experience in iconic places of Genoa and Liguria, and the “Virtual Reality” thanks to the viewers that allowed to explore the historic center of Genoa with its squares and historic buildings. An extraordinary promotion of tourist and gastronomic excellence with a special edition of the Pesto World Championship which attracted the attention of over 500 participants.

“The city of Genoa has worked hard for this extraordinary event”, stressed the mayor Marco Buccipresent in Alicante together with the Italian Ambassador in Madrid, Richard Guarigliaand to the Rear Admiral of the Navy, Massimiliano Nannini.

“The value of The Ocean Race for Genoa, in addition to the great sporting prestige of the initiative, is to promote our city in the world: its beauties, great attractions, food and wine, climate, traditions. With this approach – continues the mayor – we set out to bring Genoa to the world thanks to The Ocean Race. The start has been really amazing and the whole team is working to be ready on June 24th when it’s our turn to do the honors. In the meantime, we will be showing our image around thanks to the Team Genova boat. Without forgetting our commitment alongside The Ocean Race in the name of sustainability and the protection of our seas with the Genova Process”.

Alicante’s excellent record and upcoming challenges were analyzed today at the Steering Committee which was held in Genoa. Evelina Christillin, president of the “Genova The Grand Finale” Committee of Honor expressed great satisfaction for the excellent start.

“Alicante’s numbers confirm the extraordinary image return that Genoa will have thanks to The Ocean Race”, underlines Christillin. “The Genoa Pavilion will bring the image of Genoa to all the stages in the world, confirming the city’s vocation as the world capital of sailing and boating. Sustainability, environment, courage, sharing, equality, respect are the watchwords of this extraordinary event that we are proud to be able to host in our Italian sea. The Grand Finale in Genoa, from June 24th to July 2nd, will be something extraordinary. A highly promoted sports program that will last until 2024, the year in which Genoa will be the European capital of sport”.

From a sporting point of view, the first four days of racing were immediately demanding for all crews. Team Genova is in the VO65 group which proceeds very compactly with very minimal distances. 849 miles from the arrival in Mindelo (Capo Verde), the boat with the flag of San Giorgio “helmed” by the Dutch skipper Gerwinn Jansen and with the blue sailors Cecilia Zorzi and Alberto Riva on board, is currently in fourth position, very close to the Portuguese Mirpuri Foundation, ahead of Ambersail and Viva Mexico and behind Team Jajo and Windwisper Racing Team.