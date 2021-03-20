Scotland beat Italy (52-10) in their Murrayfield temple, which again wins the wooden spoon at the end of the Six Nations rugby tournament without scoring any points. Despite the fact that the Azzurri team commanded in the early stages of the match thanks to a rehearsal by Luca Bigi transformed by Paolo Garbisi, Scotland had no problems taking a clear victory.

Dave Cherry and Duhan van der Merwe responded quickly with two trials (12-7) and two other later marks from Darcy Graham and Huw Jones signed the command of Scotland., who already commanded with authority at rest (24-10). Cherry, again, opened the second period with a new rehearsal. The transformation of Stuart Hogg opened the gap until 31-10, to which Italy could no longer respond and began the authentic festival of the local team.

Scott Steele, Sam Johnson and Van der Merwe raised the number of trials for Scotland to eight, which after losing any option to fight for the title still has to play the postponed match against France, which will be played on the 26th, to try to finish in second place.