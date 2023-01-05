You won’t believe it, but used car prices have reached a record high again.

It will not stop, not by itself. Used cars keep getting more expensive. There has been an upward trend in used car prices for a year and a half, with only two small dips. Second-hand cars have become more expensive again in the past month.

This time there is a milestone, because the average price of a used car in the Netherlands is above € 25,000 for the first time. This is evident from the latest figures from Autoscout24. At the moment, a used car costs on average €25,215. Last month this was still €24,772.

The difference is especially large if you look at previous years. In December 2020, an occasion still cost an average of €19,013. This rose to € 21,735 in 2021 and we are now above 25 grand. That is an increase of 16% in one year. According to Autoscout, the Netherlands has the largest increase of all European countries.

The Netherlands is not the most expensive country in terms of used cars. The average used car price is higher in France, Austria, Germany and Belgium. But that’s probably just because there are more thick bins for sale there. Used cars are the most expensive in France, with an average price of €30,322.

Well, occasions are therefore more expensive than ever. Fortunately, the knife cuts both ways. If you sell your car now, you can also get more for it if all goes well.

