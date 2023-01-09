And the brand of the German “BMW” group indicated in a statement on Monday that this figure represents an increase of 8 percent, compared to 2021, with cars sold to “customers in about fifty countries.”

And the numbers of “Rolls-Royce”, which sold the largest proportion of its cars in the United States, China and Europe, contradict the numbers of the rest of the companies in the auto market that are struggling to recover from the pandemic and face a global shortage of semiconductors.

And the British Association of Motor Manufacturers and Traders SMMT reported Thursday that new car sales in the United Kingdom declined significantly in 2022, to their lowest level in 30 years, despite a recovery that began at the end of the year.

Like other luxury brands such as Bentley and Bugatti, Rolls-Royce set records in 2021.

Another example of the boom in the luxury car sector is Lamborghini’s announcement in August that it had pre-sold all of its production until the beginning of 2024.

Rolls-Royce, which was founded at the beginning of the twentieth century and was acquired by BMW in 1998, is preparing to launch this year the Specter, its first fully electric car. According to the brand, “pre-orders for this vehicle exceeded all expectations.”

It is expected that the first batch of “Spectre” will be delivered to customers in the last quarter of 2023. “Rolls-Royce” aspires to become a brand that manufactures electric cars only until the end of 2030.